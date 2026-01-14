HCM City set to build record 181,000 social homes under new government mandate

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has assigned HCM City the country’s largest social housing target through 2030, tasking the southern metropolis with building more than 181,000 subsidised homes as the government steps up efforts to ease housing shortages and support low-income workers.

Under Government Resolution No. 07, issued on Monday, Việt Nam aims to develop nearly one million social housing units nationwide between 2026 and 2030, marking one of the most ambitious public housing drives in the country’s history.

Following its administrative merger with neighbouring Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, HCM City, now Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, will account for more than 18 per cent of the national total, the biggest share assigned to any locality.

The city has been allocated 28,500 units in 2026 alone and 181,257 units over the 2026-2030 period, according to the resolution.

Between 2028 and 2030, HCM City is expected to deliver about 38,200 units a year, highlighting the scale of the programme.

Before the merger, the city’s target under the government’s previous one-million-home plan was 69,700 units, including 43,500 units for 2026-2030, meaning its new mandate is more than four times larger than previously planned.

The government says the expansion is aimed at supporting Việt Nam’s fast-growing urban workforce, particularly in industrial centres where migrant workers often struggle with high rents and limited access to formal housing.

Outside HCM City, Bắc Ninh, a major manufacturing hub in northern Việt Nam, has the second-largest allocation, with more than 119,000 units due by 2030. The province faces a particularly heavy target in 2027, when it is required to complete more than 25,300 units.

Hà Nội ranks third, with a target of 84,000 social homes. In 2026 alone, the capital is expected to deliver 18,700 units, 3.6 times the number completed in 2025. City authorities say activity has picked up since late 2024, with a wave of new projects launched.

According to Hà Nội’s Department of Construction, about 17,300 units were eligible for sale during the 2021- 2025 period.

Other provinces with large targets include Tây Ninh, with around 76,500 units, and Phú Thọ, with 60,500 units by 2030.

Progress and gaps

The Ministry of Construction said Việt Nam completed more than 103,100 social housing units in 2025, exceeding its annual target by three per cent. About 90 new projects were launched during the year, with a combined scale of 95,630 units.

By the end of 2025, nearly 700 social housing projects were underway nationwide. Once completed, they are expected to add around 657,440 affordable apartments to the market. Projects completed, under construction or approved account for about 62 per cent of the government’s one-million-unit target.

Performance remains uneven, however.

Provinces such as Thái Nguyên, Sơn La, Nghệ An and Hưng Yên exceeded their targets, while major cities including Hải Phòng, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City met or surpassed their quotas. In contrast, Hà Tĩnh, Lạng Sơn, Lâm Đồng, An Giang and Gia Lai lagged behind, the ministry said.

The new 2026-2030 targets are designed to close those gaps while accelerating construction nationwide.

For HCM City, the challenge is not only to meet the country’s largest quota but to deliver projects on time with adequate infrastructure and access to jobs, a test that experts say will shape the city’s housing market and Việt Nam’s development path through the rest of the decade. — VNS