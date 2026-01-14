Government assigns social housing development targets to localities

HÀ NỘI — The Government has assigned social housing development targets to each locality to realise the goal of completing at least one million apartments for low-income people and industrial zone workers by 2030.

The Government’s Resolution No 7/NQ-CP clearly stated that developing social housing for the people has been identified by the Party and State as a political determination, an important task of the Party and the entire political system.

It is one of the key tasks that need to be prioritised in the country's socio-economic development.

This is both a social security issue and a driver of socio-economic development, contributing to increased investment and consumption, ensuring social progress and fairness.

In the past period, the Government and the Prime Minister have decisively directed and implemented many tasks: issuing 22 resolutions, 12 directives and decisions on social housing development.

PM Phạm Minh Chính has also chaired national conferences to implement social housing development with many specific, resolute solutions and tasks aimed at removing difficulties and promoting social housing development.

Under the decisive direction of the Government and the PM, as well as the involvement of ministries and local authorities, the social housing development has seen many positive changes: many legal normative documents aimed at accelerating the progress of investment and construction, administrative procedure reforms have been issued, localities have initially paid attention and promoted social housing development in their areas, many working groups have been organised to remove difficulties and obstacles in implementation.

By the end of last year, the whole country has 698 social housing projects under implementation with 657,441 apartments, of which 193 projects completed with 169,143 apartments; 200 projects have started construction and are being implemented with 134,111 apartments; 305 projects approved in principle for investment with 354,187 apartments.

Thus, the number of projects completed, started and approved in principle for investment by last year reaches 62 per cent of the target set in the master plan.

Although social housing development has achieved progressive results in the past period, to achieve the master plan's goal by 2030 of completing the investment and construction of at least one million social housing apartments, the task remains very arduous with a large workload.

Therefore, to complete the entire master plan's objectives, the Government unanimously directs all levels and localities that developing social housing is an important political task, reflecting the fine nature of the regime, linked to socio-economic development goals, ensuring social security and stabilising people's lives.

Calling for social resources, especially large real estate enterprises with capacity, experience and social responsibility, "with heart and vision," while selecting large localities with high social housing demand to implement.

By 2030, the targets set must be completed or exceeded: investing in constructing at least one million social housing apartments for low-income people and industrial zone workers. — VNS