Cambodia repatriates 79 Vietnamese citizens

TÂY NINH — A total of 79 Vietnamese citizens including 66 men and 13 women from 22 provinces and cities have been handed over by Cambodian authorities to Việt Nam, the Tây Ninh Provincial Police announced on Wednesday.

Most of the citizens were residing and working illegally, violating the law in Cambodia and had been detained in raids.

Specifically, at 11.30am on Tuesday, at the Mộc Bài International Border Gate, Bến Cầu Commune, the authorities conducted reception procedures for the citizens returned by Cambodia, while simultaneously investigating and verifying their cases.

The results showed that 22 people had legally exited Việt Nam using passports through border gates with legitimate travel journeys, while 57 others had crossed the border illegally.

Among these, authorities discovered one individual is under an exit ban by the Bình Tân District (former) Enforcement Sub-department in HCM City.

The citizens admitted they voluntarily went to Cambodia’s cities such as Phnom Penh and Bavet to work as waiters, karaoke club attendants, interpreters, assistants in restaurants and eateries owned by Chinese nationals.

Some went to Cambodia to work as salespersons in fake shipper games, app scams and stock investment for fraudulent companies.

Vietnamese authorities completed entry procedures for 22 citizens, including 14 passport holders and eight with legal travel documents.

For the 57 people that had illegally exited Việt Nam, the Mộc Bài Border Guard Station issued administrative penalty decisions for 55 ones, with a total fine of VNĐ206 million (US$7,800).

Specifically, 54 people were fined for “crossing the national border without completing exit procedures according to the law”, one was fined for “border residents crossing at places not designated for border residents”, one was not fined due to expiration of the penalty period; and one is under investigation for suspected criminal acts related to immigration.

By 8pm on Tuesday, the Tây Ninh Criminal Police Division, in coordination with the Mộc Bài Border Guard Station, handed over 78 citizens to the police of 22 provinces and cities for reception and return to their localities for further verification and handling in accordance with the law. — VNS