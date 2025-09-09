HCMC plans to invest $59.6mil in waterway transport development

HCM CITY - HCM City is eyeing a comprehensive development project for the city’s waterway transportation to enhance regional connectivity and tourism, according to a conference on Tuesday.

Trần Thanh Bình, deputy rector of HCM City Institute for Development Studies which organised the conference, said that HCM City has a rich network of rivers including key routes such as Sài Gòn, Đồng Nai and Nhà Bè rivers.

It presents great opportunities to develop its waterway transportation, especially after the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu.

Waterway transportation relieves the pressure on the city’s often-overloaded road transport system and facilitates river tourism, he said, adding that the city’s first ever waterbus route (Bạch Đằng – Linh Đông) was well-received by locals and tourists.

However, the infrastructure for waterway transportation and river tourism is under-developed and under-utilised.

Lê Thanh Hải, director of the Center for Economic Application and Consulting, said that the waterway infrastructure at the former regions of Bình Dương, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and HCM City all have several limitations and are not synchronously developed.

The former HCM City area has a waterway network of over 1,000km and over 70 ports and wharfs, and it has been operating the waterbus route and other river tours.

But these tourism products are simplistic in nature and small in scope, and there is a lack of inter-provincial routes.

Bình Dương’s waterway tourism is very limited, with the Tiamo – Bạch Đằng waterbus route being piloted but at a low frequency, and its agricultural tours along Sài Gòn River are too small-scaled.

Meanwhile for the former Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, the HCM City – Vũng Tàu express boat route has been very well utilised for transporting passengers, but not for tourism.

Comprehensive development plan

At the conference, Hải presented a project to develop the city’s waterway transportation and tourism for 2025 – 2030.

To promote water tourism and effectively utilise the potential of its waterway transportation, the city needs to develop a plan to connect the waterway transport systems of the former HCM City, Bình Dương and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.

The plan should include enhancing inland water transportation links between urban areas and key river gateways.

It also identifies that inter-regional waterways (which includes upstream routes, downstream routes, and sea ferry lines) are key to creating regional connections for waterway traffic, establishing strategic economic and tourism corridors.

The HCM city's primary water ports, including Bạch Đằng port and Cầu Đá ports in the former Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province, will be upgraded and expanded to become modern passenger transport hubs.

Additionally, the city will build new river ports at strategic locations such as Thủ Dầu Một, Phú Mỹ Hưng and Hiệp Phước.

It also plans to invest in and develop a network of rest stops and riverside tourism facilities along the river routes.

According to the project, the city’s ecological and community-based tourism development should focus on the Cần Giờ mangrove forest, Lái Thiêu Ward’s fruit farms and Long Sơn Commune’s fishing villages.

It will also concentrate on waterbus services and inter-regional tours that highlight the three regions’ culture, history and cuisine.

The waterway transportation project is divided into two main phases.

The first phase, from 2025 to 2030, focuses on developing and completing the inland waterbus system in HCM City, while implementing waterway connections to key tourist destinations in the former Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu provinces.

For the second phase, which extends until 2050, the plan is to expand its inter-regional waterways system, creating a more extensive connection between the three regions.

The total projected investment for the plan is VNĐ1,573 trillion (US$59.6 million).

The funds will be sourced through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Build-Own-Operate (BOO) contract, and will not rely on government subsidies.

Huỳnh Quốc Thắng, deputy chairman of HCM City Tourism Association, said that businesses are in favour of disruptive policies that can attract private investments, especially through the PPP model.

HCM City needs to focus more on resolving bottlenecks related to planning, investment and land use procedures, and technical standards. - VNS