Việt Nam National Day launched during Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan

KANSAI — The World Expo 2025 Osaka is more than just a global gathering; it is a unique opportunity for countries and international organisations to showcase achievements, exchange ideas and share initiatives focused on socio-economic development.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long emphasised this at the opening ceremony of Việt Nam National Day, held on Tuesday as part of the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai in Japan, which features a rich programme of cultural and artistic activities.

Running from April 13 to October 13, the event unites 158 countries and territories in presenting cultures, innovations and solutions under the theme 'Designing future society for our lives,' aiming to build a sustainable future for all.

Proud stories

In his speech at the ceremony, Deputy PM Long emphasised that the expo promoted images, cultural exchanges, trade connections and fostered the development of science and technology to address common global challenges and shape a shared future.

In this spirit, the expo is a meaningful convergence point combining past, present and future; an important occasion for countries to spread cultural values and cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements.

It helps raise common awareness and strengthen cooperation in implementing the United Nations’ sustainable development goals as well as building an ideal future lifestyle.

Notably, this is the second time this significant event is held in the beautiful and hospitable Osaka Prefecture, with the participation of nearly 170 countries and international organisations and approximately 30 million visitors.

Deputy PM Long underscored that by participating in Expo 2025, Việt Nam chose the theme 'An inclusive society centred on people.' Through this, Việt Nam wishes to share proud stories about a nation with a glorious history.

Việt Nam has a dynamic integrated economy; rich and diverse culture with a distinct identity; hardworking, compassionate and friendly people; and a safe and orderly society. All for the well-being and happiness of its people, 'leaving no one behind.'

This is especially meaningful as the Việt Nam National Day coincides with the historic September marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The Việt Nam Pavilion at Expo 2025 blends tradition, modernity and future vision with modern exhibition language and technology to share proud stories about the country and its people with international friends, expressing aspirations for breakthroughs in the new era.

The pavilion also presents the potentials and strengths of localities and enterprises to open future cooperation and investment opportunities. Since its official opening, the Việt Nam Pavilion has welcomed about one million visitors and has been regarded as one of the most favoured destinations.

The Deputy PM further affirmed that entering a new development era, building on the fine traditions and achievements of 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam prioritises achieving strategic goals by 2030 as a developing country with modern industry and high middle-income status.

By 2045, the country aims to become a developed high-income nation where all people enjoy comprehensive development, a prosperous, free and happy life, and a thriving, civilised and affluent society.

Along this path, Việt Nam consistently pursues an independent, autonomous, multilateral and diversified foreign policy for peace, cooperation and development.

The country has been a reliable friend and partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Việt Nam values Japan as a top important partner, a sincere and reliable friend, having accompanied Việt Nam for many decades.

Deputy PM Long is confident that based on high political trust, cultural, historical and human commonalities, long-standing people-to-people exchanges, mutual complementary potentials and strengths and the framework of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, the Việt Nam-Japan friendship and cooperation will enter a new phase of more comprehensive, strategic and deeper development in all fields.

All is for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

Affirming Việt Nam’s cultural strength

On the occasion of Việt Nam National Day at Expo 2025, on behalf of the Japanese Government, Yuichiro Koga, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and State Minister of the Cabinet Office, extended his warmest congratulations to the event as well as to Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution’s success and National Day on September 2.

Yuichiro Koga affirmed that since the two countries upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and globally, exchanges have been continuously promoted across all fields, including politics, economy, national security, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Japan and Việt Nam have had close relations even before establishing diplomatic ties and have together fostered a strong and lasting friendship for many years. Exchanges between the two countries, including tourism and business, have developed year by year, playing an important role in enhancing mutual understanding between their peoples.

By exhibiting and introducing Việt Nam’s history, culture, innovation and many achievements, Yuichiro Koga hopes this expo will help spread Việt Nam’s message and image to friends in Japan and around the world. — VNS