HCM City seeks to become a top 100 livable city

HCM CITY — HCM City strives to be among the top 100 most livable cities in the world by 2030 – a place where its people have growth opportunities and are properly cared for.

After the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, HCM City has a population of over 14 million and area of over 6,700sq.km, becoming the core of the southern key economic zone.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said that this expansion created a new driving force and opportunities for the city to reach new heights, and to gradually become among the top 100 most livable cities in the world.

For 2025–30, HCM City strives to become an international-level mega city, with a focus on green development and innovation – an exemplary locality not only for its economy, but also its culture, arts, entertainment, and dynamic lifestyle.

The first Congress of the new HCM City Party Committee (2025–30) held in August approved 19 development targets. These include a GRDP growth rate of around 10 per cent every year, GRDP per capita of around US$14,000 by 2030, digital economy accounting for up to 40 per cent of the city’s economy, and no longer having any poor households, among others.

HCM City is implementing six key strategic projects: a world-class beach tourism area; a free trade zone linked with the Cái Mép–Cần Giờ transhipment port cluster; a Cần Giờ Eco-tourism and Resort Urban Area linked with the Cần Giờ World Biosphere Reserve; the International Financial Centre; and the Bình Dương Industrial – Urban Centre.

Được said the city would also focus on its people’s comprehensive development, ensuring social equality and quality of life amidst economic development.

It would invest in healthcare, education and the intellectual and physical development of children, as well as social welfare, narrowing the development gap between different regions and making sure that no one would be left behind.

Nguyễn Văn Được said that local agencies needed to focus more on satisfying locals and businesses, and ensure that public services are carried out smoothly.

“A livable city has to ensure that its people can benefit from public services in a smooth manner. It also needs to focus on economic development, attracting investment, local employment and effective business production.”

“But that is not enough. The people also want to live in an environment free from air, noise and waste pollution; eat clean food and not have to worry about counterfeit products; and not be burdened by traffic jams and flooding. Those are the values and targets for a livable city.”

​Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, an expert in public service, said that Singapore and South Korea’s Seoul invested in green spaces, public areas and managing pollution, and that had increased their quality of life, so HCM City could learn from them.

The city must put people at the centre of all policies, including high-quality education, modern healthcare, comprehensive social security, and care for both migrant workers and expats.

Every ward plays a role

Nguyễn Văn Được said that for the city to reach this goal, all of its 168 communes, wards and special zones must have well developed economies and embrace digital transformation.

Among them, Sài Gòn Ward had been identified as the “core of the HCM mega city”, so its Ward Party Committee would strive to turn it into a smart urban area with high quality of life.

Targets included an annual economic growth rate of 11 per cent, average income per capita in 2030 increasing by 50 per cent compared to 2025, the multidimensional poverty rate falling below 0.5 per cent, among others, he said.

Nguyễn Tấn Phát, party secretary of Sài Gòn Ward, said that the ward would develop in a civilised and modern manner, while preserving its historical and cultural relics and architecture. It would also focus on science, technology and digital transformation to create new high quality trade, financial and tourism services.

Dĩ An Ward, the ward with the highest population in HCM City, also strives to improve the locals’ quality of life and become a smart urban area.

Its targets include an annual economic growth rate of 12.2 per cent, average income per capita in 2030 increasing by 5.47 per cent compared to 2025, all of its people having access to clean water, and all of its streets properly lit and paved with asphalt.

Võ Văn Hồng, party secretary of Dĩ An Ward, said that his ward was focusing on infrastructure planning and investment; developing apartments, malls, supermarkets, and office buildings; and getting rid of polluting, unregulated markets.

Meanwhile, Bà Rịa Ward will focus on economic development and improving locals’ income, in addition to training high quality state workers and promoting digital public services. — VNS