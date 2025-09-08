HCM City annual Pink Run to support breast cancer patients set to attract thousands of participants

HCM CITY — The Pink Run, one of the highlights of the annual Pink Hat Day to raise awareness of breast cancer and convey compassion and encouragement to cancer patients, will take place on October 25 at The Global City in HCM City’s Bình Trưng Ward.

The announcement was made by the Breast Cancer Network Vietnam (BCNV), a non-profit social enterprise that provides emotional and material support and guidance to people living with breast cancer.

This year’s run will feature distances of 2km (for cancer patients, seniors and children), 5km, 10km and 15km with an expected 5,000 participants, including doctors, “Pink Warriors” (breast cancer patients), multi-generational families, people with disabilities, celebrities, and influencers.

Đinh Thị Thu Hoài, BCNV’s director of external affairs and fundraising, said Pink Hat Day, now in its 12th year, would feature a number of meaningful activities to support breast cancer patients in Việt Nam.

With the message “Self Love, Share Love,” the event will not only feature the Pink Run but also activities such as hair donations, free breast cancer screenings, cancer knowledge seminars, and fundraising booths.

Through the Pink Hat Day, and the run in particular, the organisers hope to send a message that cancer is not the end, and with companionship, love and sharing, every patient can find motivation and strength to keep fighting, Hoài said.

Uyên (32, HCM City), a breast cancer patient who has been associated with BCNV for five years, said: “I feel very fortunate to have received support from BCNV. They gave me the chance to meet specialists, helped me better understand my illness, and connected me with other patients so we could share love and support. I feel truly happy.

“I want to tell fellow patients who are fighting cancer, as well as participants of the Pink Run that life is full of challenges, but being alive and able to fight is already a blessing. Let’s stay cheerful and optimistic every day so we can overcome illness and bring peace of mind to our loved ones.”

Last year the event attracted more than 7,500 participants, received 1,225 hair donations for wig-making, and raised over VNĐ883 million (US$34,800) to fund BCNV projects.

These included making wigs from real hair for chemotherapy patients, donating bras to survivors who had undergone mastectomy, supporting community campaigns and organising holistic care activities for patients’ body, mind and spirit.

According to BCNV, this year’s Pink Hat Day is supported by nearly 50 healthcare experts, over 600 volunteers, partners such as AIA Vietnam, Revitalash and Asiana Plaza, and many other sponsors.

It is expected to draw nearly 10,000 participants. — VNS