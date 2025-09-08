Việt Nam introduces decree on chief master planners and chief architects

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued a new decree establishing how chief master planners and chief architects will be selected and employed to lead national programmes in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The decree creates two categories of chief master planners.

System chief master planners will oversee the design and implementation of major strategic systems and nationally significant projects in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, project chief master planners will manage special national programmes approved by the Prime Minister, as well as other large-scale, interdisciplinary initiatives with major socio-economic impact.

It also establishes three categories of chief architects: ministerial chief architects, responsible for developing architectural frameworks for strategic systems within ministries and central agencies; provincial chief architects, performing the same function at the local government level; and project chief architects, who will lead projects that include science, technology and innovation components.

Applicants must hold qualifications relevant to their field, maintain clear personal records, demonstrate professional integrity, and show commitment to contributing to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

They are expected to have significant expertise, practical achievements and the ability to address complex technical and interdisciplinary challenges.

Priority will be given to those with advanced qualifications in programme management or national and international awards in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Additional role-specific requirements apply.

A system chief master planner must have at least 10 years of continuous experience, the capacity to manage large-scale and high-risk interdisciplinary programmes and a track record of projects or products successfully applied in practice.

A project chief architect must have at least five years of relevant experience and must have successfully led at least one programme or project with proven results.

The decree also details salary and benefit packages. For system chief master planners, remuneration will be negotiated in line with the complexity of the assignment and market standards.

Bonuses of up to five months’ salary per year will be available for outstanding performance, and up to three months' salary for satisfactory completion. A one-month relocation allowance is provided at the start of the appointment.

System chief master planners may select up to ten staff members, propose budget estimates for their work and access funding for research, surveys and international cooperation.

Housing, transportation and working conditions will be provided at the level of senior experts.

They will also receive formal recognition at the beginning and end of their tenure, meet with senior Party and State leaders, and remain eligible for national and international awards in accordance with Vietnamese law.

Healthcare, annual leave, family benefits and post-tenure policies are also included. — VNS