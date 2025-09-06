PM orders nationwide review after Hà Nội bridge fire destroys 500 motorbikes

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered a sweeping review of parking lots located under bridges across Việt Nam after a massive fire destroyed over 500 motorbikes beneath Vĩnh Tuy Bridge in Hà Nội last month.

The blaze broke out around 1pm on August 30 at a parking lot under Vĩnh Tuy Bridge in Hồng Hà Ward. Flames engulfed hundreds of vehicles, leaving only twisted metal frames behind. Authorities have also warned that the fire may have affected the bridge’s structural integrity.

The PM has instructed Hà Nội authorities to investigate the cause urgently, review how the parking lot was licensed and managed, and hold any violators of fire safety accountable.

The city must also work with the Ministry of Construction to assess potential damage to the bridge and take immediate steps to guarantee its safety.

Additionally, Hà Nội authorities have been asked to conduct a citywide review of all parking lots, particularly those located under bridges and elevated roads, and promptly correct violations to prevent similar incidents.

The Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with leading the investigation into the fire, while the Ministry of Construction will coordinate inspections of Vĩnh Tuy Bridge.

The results must be reported to the Prime Minister by mid-September.

Provinces and cities across the country have also been ordered to review all under-bridge parking lots, shut down illegal operations, and submit reports by the end of September.

In a follow-up move, Hà Nội authorities have set a deadline of October 30 to remove all parking facilities located within road protection zones.

The city’s Department of Construction has begun enforcing new regulations, requiring inspections of roadside and under-bridge parking and imposing penalties for violations.

City officials said the plan also includes identifying streets where temporary parking may be allowed, while developing proposals to build new, standardised parking facilities to meet demand.

At present, under-bridge parking is still in use at several locations in Hà Nội, including Chương Dương Bridge, Mai Dịch Bridge and Vọng intersection. — VNS