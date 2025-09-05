Traffic restrictions on downtown HCM City road until September 8

HCM CITY - Lê Lợi Street, Sài Gòn Ward, is being closed to traffic from September 5 to 8 to facilitate the Việt Nam – US Friendship Festival, according to the HCM City Traffic Police Division (PC08).

The festival, co-organised by the US Consulate General and the HCM City People’s Committee on September 6, marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The programme features information booths, Vietnamese and American food stalls offering Vietnamese and American cuisine and various cultural exchange activities.

For the event, the automobile lane on Lê Lợi Street between Nguyễn Huệ and Pasteur streets will be temporarily closed to traffic. The Traffic Police Division said the measure aims to ensure traffic order and safety during the festival.

The division recommended that motorists use the mixed-use lane on Lê Lợi Street or take alternative routes such as Hàm Nghi, Lê Thánh Tôn, Pasteur, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Đồng Khởi and Phan Bội Châu streets, which will remain open to traffic.

It also reminded drivers to slow down and follow officers’ instructions when travelling through the festival area. - VNS