Cần Thơ administration to clear land-use bottlenecks for local university

CẦN THƠ – Cần Thơ authorities have pledged to address long-standing land-use and infrastructure challenges that Nam Cần Thơ University is facing, underscoring the city’s commitment to fostering growth in education and healthcare – two of its strategic sectors.

On September 3, leaders of the city held a working session with the university’s management to listen to its concerns and discuss solutions to remove obstacles that have hindered operations and expansion for nearly a decade.

One pressing issue involves about 12ha of land within its planning boundary that the university has struggled to acquire despite repeated negotiations with local residents.

Another concerns a 10,960sq.m site in An Bình Ward, currently rented for teaching facilities but which requires an auction of land-use rights before permanent ownership can be secured.

The construction of the 22-storey second phase of the Nam Cần Thơ University Hospital along with a dormitory for foreign students has also stalled due to delays in getting construction permits.

Looking ahead, the university has proposed a new master plan covering about 100ha in Nhơn Ái Commune, including a residential area for lecturers, an eco-tourism zone and a nursing home to meet future development needs.

Transport accessibility was raised as a particularly urgent concern.

The two-way road in front of the hospital has been made one-way, and this, combined with the hospital’s lack of direct access to National Highway No.1A, causes difficulties for local residents, students in clinical training and especially ambulances, hindering emergency response.

The university requested support for installing a traffic light at the junction with Trần Hoàng Na Street to ease congestion and improve safety.

After hearing the concerns, Cần Thơ People’s Committee chairman Trần Văn Lâu said: “The city will make every effort to resolve the difficulties within its authority, while matters under the jurisdiction of central ministries will be jointly petitioned for resolution.”

With respect to the traffic in front of the hospital, he instructed the Department of Construction and Cái Răng District authorities to survey the proposed road connection and submit a formal proposal to the Ministry of Construction.

The aim is to ensure traffic safety on the national highway while addressing the hospital’s urgent access needs, he said.

Regarding land clearance for the remaining campus area, he advised the university to wait until the amendments to the Land Law take effect on January 1, 2026, so that work could proceed in a synchronised manner.

This would help avoid fragmented negotiations that could inflate land prices and negatively affect other public projects in the city, he said.

For the 10,960sq.m land parcel in An Bình Ward, he instructed the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to review regulations and expedite procedures to organise a transparent auction in soon.

On the second-phase dormitory project, he urged coordination with the Ministry of Construction to get approvals, but for the 22-storey hospital expansion he suggested a temporary halt to construction until the city finalises its revised master plan.

As for the proposed 100ha project in Nhơn Ái Commune, he recommended further studies by the university and Department of Construction for incorporation into the city’s upcoming adjusted master plan.

“The city is committed to creating the best possible conditions for Nam Cần Thơ University to grow stronger.” – VNS