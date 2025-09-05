Lest we forget: HCM City’s War Remnants Museum marks 50th anniversary

HCM CITY – The War Remnants Museum in HCM City held a ceremony on September 4 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, underlining its role as a key cultural and educational site that promotes peace and friendship.

The museum, when it was established in 1975, was called “The House for Displaying War Crimes of American Imperialism and the Puppet Government”.

It underwent a name change in 1990 and again in 1995 when it was renamed the War Remnants Museum, a title it has kept ever since.

It is an active member of the International Network of Museums for Peace and the International Council of Museums.

Lâm Ngô Hoàng Anh, its deputy director in charge of management and operation, said the museum has fulfilled a historic mission, transforming the painful legacy of war into a space for dialogue and peace.

Over the past 50 years it has received more than 25 million visitors.

Its appeal lies in a collection of over 20,000 documents, artefacts and films, including many valuable items donated by war veterans, journalists and international partners.

He noted that the museum is now entering a new phase with the strategic vision of becoming a “Museum for Peace”.

Its mission is to turn its historical legacy into a form of cultural soft power, creating an effective channel for diplomacy and fostering friendship between nations.

To achieve this, it is pursuing two main strategies: strengthening international cooperation to advance the story of reconciliation and undergoing a digital transformation to make its heritage more accessible worldwide.

Anh said “The museum’s 50-year journey has taught us one truth: peace is not a gift, but a prize won through resilience and great sacrifice."

“By using the remnants of the past, the War Remnants Museum is committed to its sacred mission of keeping the flame of memory alive and acting as a tireless messenger for peace."

“We believe that by looking back at history, we can build a peaceful, friendly and sustainable future for Việt Nam and the world,” he added.

Phạm Định Phong, director of the Department of Cultural Heritage, said in its 50-year history the museum has evolved from an exhibition on war crimes into a space for cultural dialogue.

Its objective and scientific displays have moved tens of millions of visitors from around the world, including those once on the other side of the war.

Its success is evident from its impressive visitor numbers, the proud statistic that “one in six international visitors to the city visits the museum” and recognition as one of the top museums in Asia and the world in international rankings.

In the last five years the museum has also turned the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunities through digital transformation. By adopting technologies such as 3D, VR360 and QR codes, it has enhanced the visitor experience and helped spread a message of peace globally, overcoming spatial barriers.

On the same day the museum inaugurated an exhibition titled “Food and War in Southern Việt Nam.”

The display offers a different perspective on the conflict, focusing on food sources and people connected to wartime meals that sustained the health and spirit of soldiers.

The exhibition also features a spice experience with authentic southern fermented fish, a regional culinary map, a simulated Hoàng Cầm stove game, and QR codes that allow visitors to explore traditional folk recipes.

It will remain open to the public until the end of December. – VNS