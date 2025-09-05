Over $15.1 million mobilised in support of Cuban people within a month

HÀ NỘI — The fundraising programme “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” has garnered more than VNĐ400 billion (over US$15.1 million) with nearly two million donations as of Friday morning, less than a month since its launch.

Officially initiated on August 13 in Hà Nội, the programme quickly drew strong nationwide support. Thanks to online donation platforms, it surpassed its initial goal of VNĐ65 billion in just 30 hours.

Nguyễn Hải Anh, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, underlined that each donation conveys a message of love and responsibility. He stressed that the result highlights the power of unity and widespread solidarity, adding that this is only the beginning of the campaign.

Running until October 16, the initiative aims to continue mobilising resources to help Cuban people address pressing needs in daily life, healthcare, and education, while fostering sustainable development.

Anh noted that diverse, transparent, and user-friendly donation methods will be expanded to facilitate contributions from individuals, organisations, and businesses.

On September 1, in the presence of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến handed over the first tranche of VNĐ385 billion on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.

The funds, raised within 20 days, were delivered promptly to Cuba to meet urgent medical and food needs, helping stabilise lives.

Marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Cuba (1960–2025), the programme provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese people to demonstrate their enduring affection and loyalty to Cuba, while further cementing traditional friendship and contributing to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS