Việt Nam welcomes 5.5 million visitors during National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism sector served around 5.5 million visitors during the four-day National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, an increase of 83.3 per cent annually, marking a positive start to the peak tourism season stretching into late 2025 and early 2026.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Hà Nội topped the list of destinations with 2.08 million visitors, three times higher than last year. International arrivals exceeded 80,000, up 35 per cent. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND4.5 trillion (US$170.45 million), a year-on-year rise of 80 per cent, while average hotel occupancy reached 83 per cent, up 22.6 per cent.

HCM City came second, attracting 1.45 million visitors, including around 45,600 foreigners. Some 300,000 visitors stayed in local accommodation facilities, where average occupancy hit 87 per cent. The city earned an estimated VND4.14 trillion in revenue. Hải Phòng welcomed 1.03 million tourists, up 8 per cent, including 29,518 foreigners (up 5 per cent). Hotel occupancy averaged 50 per cent.

Other destinations also reported positive results, including Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Lâm Đồng, Ninh Bình, An Giang, Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai, and Huế.

Nguyễn Trung Khánh, head of the VNAT, said preparations for the holiday period had been made well in advance, ensuring smooth services. No serious incidents involving tourists were reported nationwide.

The surge in visitor numbers and the safe operation of tourism activities were attributed to several factors: the extended holiday, the 80th National Day celebrations, improved transport infrastructure thanks to new expressways, greater transport options, diversified tourism products, and tighter management.

Nevertheless, challenges remained, including traffic congestion at certain locations, hotel shortages in Hà Nội, and adverse weather affecting tourism in Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, and Nghệ An.

Overall, the holiday highlighted Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a safe and adaptable destination, laying a positive foundation for the year’s final months. — VNA/VNS