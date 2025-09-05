Côn Đảo connected to national grid

HCM CITY - Côn Đảo Island now has access to electricity from the national grid, bettering the lives of locals in HCM City’s special zone.

On September 4, Power Project Management Board 3 under the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) successfully energised the 110 kV Côn Đảo transformer station to supply electricity from the national grid to Côn Đảo Special Zone.

This project aimed to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2025) and Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

It will ensure safe and stable electricity supply to Côn Đảo, facilitating socio-economic development and the improvement of local lives.

Côn Đảo having access to the national grid also means that it can rely less on on-site diesel power sources, thus decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing towards Việt Nam’s commitment on sustainable development.

The over VND 4.9 trillion project involved 103.7km of overhead lines, undersea cables and underground cables on the island. It began construction last December.

According to the People’s Committee of Côn Đảo Special Zone, this is an important milestone in the national infrastructure development strategy, and showcases the Government's and businesses’ eagerness in caring for the country’s island localities.

Côn Đảo is one of Việt Nam’s most popular tourism attractions, with great historical importance. HCM City is focusing on turning Côn Đảo into a “green, smart, and sustainable island," while caring for the lives of local residents. – VNS