Vice President receives renowned Professors Trần Thanh Vân, Lê Kim Ngọc

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Friday hosted Professors Trần Thanh Vân and Lê Kim Ngọc, hailing them as exemplary overseas Vietnamese intellectuals who have devoted their lives to the development of science and education internationally and in the homeland.

She highlighted their decades of contributions, from organising international scientific conferences and founding the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) to supporting disadvantaged children and students.

Despite their age, she noted, both professors continue to inspire younger generations with their passion for research.

The Vice President reaffirmed the Party’s and the State’s commitment to building a strong national science base, citing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science–technology development, innovation and national digital transformation and, most recently, Resolution No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training development.

She urged ministries and organisations to cooperate closely with the two professors to carry out meaningful activities, clear barriers, and mobilise wider participation from intellectuals, organisations, and enterprises to make science and technology a driving force for socio-economic development as targeted by the Party and the State.

Professor Trần Thanh Vân, head of the "Rencontres du Vietnam" (Vietnam Meetings) association, expressed gratitude and pride at returning to Việt Nam during the 80th National Day anniversary.

Welcoming the important policies in Resolutions No. 57 and No. 71, he proposed more attention to fostering a love of science among children and students, and pledged to support the efforts.

He also suggested establishing local “science discovery centres” for children nationwide and called for stronger policies to attract overseas Vietnamese and foreign experts to contribute to the country’s scientific development.

In July 2025, both professors were promoted by the President of France in the Legion of Honour to the rank of Officer – a distinction recognising their lifelong dedication to science and education, and a source of pride for Vietnam and the overseas Vietnamese community. — VNA/VNS