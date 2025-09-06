Back to school

It was the first day back in class for schoolchildren nationwide. Millions of children returned for the new school year, eager to hook-up with their friends and get back into learning mode. We caught up with some very excited pupils at one school in Hà Nội as lessons began.
Coal companies under the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin) have invested in technology and workplace improvements to ease workers’ strain and minimise occupational risks
Cần Thơ authorities have pledged to address long-standing land-use and infrastructure challenges that Nam Cần Thơ University is facing, underscoring the city’s commitment to fostering growth in education and healthcare.