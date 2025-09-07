Việt Nam draws nearly 14 million foreign visitors in first eight months of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomed almost 14 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2025, up by 21.7 per cent year-on-year.

Data released on Saturday by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance showed that 1.68 million foreign tourists visited the country in August – the biggest number ever recorded for this month, up 7.8 per cent from July and 16.5 per cent year-on-year, boosted by influx of arrivals amidst celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam's National Day (September 2).

Tourism revenue from travel services in the eight months was estimated at VNĐ61.2 trillion (US$2.32 billion), translating to a year-on-year rise of 20.3 per cent.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the August surge, despite being the traditional low season for international travel, reflected clear signs of recovery and growth in inbound markets.

Air travel remained dominant, accounting for 11.9 million visitors, or 85.2 per cent of the total, up 22.6 per cent year-on-year. Land arrivals reached 1.9 million, up 17.5 per cent, while sea arrivals stood at 187,800, up 13.4 per cent.

China and South Korea in the lead

China and South Korea continued to be Việt Nam’s two largest source markets, contributing nearly half of all international arrivals. China topped the list with more than 3.5 million visitors (25.4 per cent), followed by South Korea with over 2.9 million (20.9 per cent). Other major markets included Taiwan (China), the United States, Japan, Cambodia, India, Russia, Australia and Malaysia.

European markets also showed strong growth, particularly the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. In Southeast Asia, tourist flows from the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand also expanded.

Russia stood out with a remarkable 164.9 per cent surge in arrivals, credited to targeted promotional campaigns by the tourism authority, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and local businesses.

India meanwhile has reinforced its position as one of Việt Nam’s most promising markets. More than 387,000 Indian tourists visited Việt Nam in the first seven months of 2025, up 42.5 per cent year-on-year, following a record 501,427 in 2024 – nearly triple the 2019 level.

To tap this vast demand, Việt Nam will hold tourism promotion events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in September to enhance visibility and connect businesses.

Phạm Văn Thủy, Deputy Director-General of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, noted that India is not only a comprehensive strategic partner of Việt Nam but also a nation with deep historical and cultural ties. Tourism, he said, is becoming a bridge to strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

He added that Việt Nam’s extension of its e-visa system – allowing single or multiple entries for up to 90 days – together with expanding direct flights and a safe, welcoming travel environment, is helping to attract more Indian visitors.

With nearly 14 million international arrivals so far, Việt Nam’s tourism industry is on track towards its ambitious target of welcoming 25 million foreign visitors in 2025, the highest ever. — VNS