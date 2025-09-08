Gia Lai: One child dies, two hospitalised after hornet attack

GIA LAI — Three children were rushed to hospital on Sunday after being stung by hornets in the Central Highlands Province, with one of them later dying from severe anaphylactic shock, doctors said on Monday.

According to Gia Lai Children’s Hospital, the victims were identified as Ksor Th. (5 years old, from Ia Chia Commune, Gia Lai Province), A T. (4 years old, from Kon Braih Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province), and Trần Minh Q. (11 years old, from An Phú Ward, Gia Lai Province).

On September 7, the children were playing at a charity shelter in An Phú Ward when a hornet nest was disturbed. A swarm attacked the group, stinging them repeatedly across their bodies.

Doctors diagnosed Ksor Th. with grade V anaphylactic shock, A T. with grade III, and Trần Minh Q. with grade I. Despite intensive treatment, Ksor Th. succumbed later the same day.

A T. remains in critical condition and is undergoing continuous blood filtration to remove toxins, while Trần Minh Q.’s health is stable but requires close monitoring to prevent complications, hospital staff said.

Earlier last Saturday, a pair of mother (35 years old) and son (3 years old) in the southern province of Cà Mau were also attacked by a hornet swarm.

They were brought to the hospital by the local residents, but the mother has succumbed to the severe allergic reactions. The child survived with over 50 stings on his body, and is under intensive care but his condition is reportedly stable. — VNS