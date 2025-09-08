PM urges prompt finalisation of feasibility study for Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday evening chaired a high-level meeting with key ministries and agencies to review progress and accelerate the implementation of the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project, during which he stressed the need for prompt completion of the project’s feasibility study.

Discussions focused on finalising high-speed railway standards and securing capital for rail infrastructure projects.

Under the National Assembly's Resolution 187/2025/QH15, the railway will span approximately 419 kilometres, starting from the border rail link in Lào Cai and ending at Lạch Huyện Station in Hải Phòng. The project’s total investment exceeds VNĐ203 trillion (US$7.69 billion). Land clearance has been initiated across 20 provinces and cities along the route, paving the way for large-scale construction scheduled to begin next year, with ground-breaking set for December 19 this year.

Designed to establish a modern, integrated railway line, the project aims to enhance domestic transport and international connectivity with China. It is expected to drive sustainable socio-economic growth, strengthen national and regional rail links, promote environmental protection, and bolster national defence and climate resilience.

The railway is a strategic infrastructure project aligned with major goals outlined in the 13th National Party Congress, serving as a catalyst for Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation.

Following reports and discussions, PM Chính commended the positive progress and assigned specific tasks to relevant ministries. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was directed to manage land, forest, and environmental issues related to the project. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Construction were tasked with preparing for a meeting of the Việt Nam – China Joint Railway Cooperation Committee, including the selection of consultants.

The Government leader instructed the Ministry of Construction to urgently complete the project’s feasibility study to ensure timely commencement on December 19 this year. The Ministry of Construction was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalise and publish relevant railway standards and regulations by October, in line with legal requirements.

Additionally, the Ministry of Construction will work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on route alignment and environmental matters, while coordinating with local authorities to ensure land clearance in accordance with the National Assembly’s Resolution.

On funding, PM Chính directed proactive mobilisation of public investment capital and exploration of additional sources, including loans from institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He also stressed the need to advance technical design work.

Reiterating the message that “nothing is impossible,” the Government leader emphasised the principle of “six specifics” - clear assignment of personnel, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, authority, and products. He assigned Deputy Prime Ministers to directly oversee key areas and tasked the Government Office with monitoring and expediting the progress.

Ministries and agencies were required to submit weekly progress reports. Issues within their jurisdiction must be resolved promptly, while those beyond their mandates should be referred to competent authorities for resolution. — VNA/VNS