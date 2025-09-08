Nearly 44,000 eID accounts issued for foreigners in Việt Nam in 50-day drive

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Immigration Department has taken a major step in modernising public services by issuing 43,926 level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts to foreign nationals during a 50-day campaign, the Ministry of Public Security announced.

From July 1 to August 19, immigration units nationwide processed 50,809 applications, forwarding them to the Administrative Management Police Department. Of these, 76.5 per cent (33,601 accounts) have been activated on the national digital identity app VNeID, while 10,325 remain pending.

At the same time, the Immigration Department completed a review and compilation of valid permanent and temporary residence cards held by foreign nationals, aiming to clean up and digitise data for the National Immigration Database.

This drive forms part of the ministry’s Plan 370/KH-BCA-V01, designed to reduce reliance on residence cards, simplify administrative procedures, and support the government’s national digital transformation agenda.

Fifteen working groups were deployed to assist local police in installing software, configuring systems and providing technical support. Authorities also reviewed valid residence permit data, digitised records and updated the National Immigration Database to ensure smooth operations during ongoing provincial administrative restructuring under Resolution 202/2025/QH15.

A nationwide public information campaign backed the effort, with more than 20 broadcasts on national television channels including VTV1 and VTV4, alongside around 80 news articles in major outlets such as the Vietnam News Agency’s publications. Over 435 updates were shared via social media platforms like Zalo and Facebook.

Issuing level-2 e-ID accounts marks a major advance, allowing foreigners in Việt Nam to complete administrative procedures online, reducing paperwork while enhancing transparency, security and data protection.

Officials noted that Decree 69 on e-ID issuance aligns with the State’s digitalisation policy, helping build unified digital profiles for foreign residents and improving government oversight of immigration.

“This is a practical step towards administrative reform, creating a friendlier and more efficient environment for expatriates living and working in Việt Nam,” the ministry said. — VNS