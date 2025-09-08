Former deputy chief of NA Office Phạm Thái Hà on trial

HÀ NỘI — A corruption trial involving high-ranking officials and major transport projects across multiple provinces began on Monday, as the Hà Nội People’s Court started first-instance criminal proceedings against Phạm Thái Hà, former Deputy Chief of the National Assembly Office, and 28 other defendants.

Hà stands accused of 'abusing influence over persons in positions of authority for personal gain,' allegedly receiving VNĐ750 million ($28,400) in illicit payments.

Of the 29 defendants, 13 are currently in custody, while the remainder are under residential restrictions.

According to the indictment of the Supreme People's Procuracy, during the bidding and execution of projects in Bắc Giang, Tuyên Quang, Quảng Ninh, Hà Nội and at the Ministry of Transport, including Package 07 of the Đồng Việt Bridge Project; Package 26 (phase 1) of the Tuyên Quang–Phú Thọ Expressway Project; Package 13 of the Hạ Long–Đông Triều Riverside Road Project; Package 02 of the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge Project (phase 2); and Packages XD01 and XD02 of the old National Highway 14E Project, defendant Nguyễn Duy Hưng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thuận An Group, is accused of exploiting close connections with senior State officials including defendant Phạm Thái Hà.

Hà allegedly sought the introductions and interventions with provincial leaders and the former Ministry of Transport to secure advantages for Thuận An Group in bidding, winning contracts and implementing state-funded transport projects.

After being introduced by Hà, Hưng is said to have personally approached provincial Party Committees, People’s Committees and officials at the Ministry of Transport to request directives favouring Thuận An Group in bidding and project implementation.

Hưng then allegedly instructed staff at Thuận An Group to coordinate with firms either selected by the group or recommended by provincial Project Management Boards, forming consortiums that colluded with local project heads, the Project Management Board No. 4 under the former Ministry of Transport and consultancy units.

They are accused of collaborating from the early stages of surveying, design, technical planning and cost estimation; contributing to tender documents; receiving confidential bidding materials before their official release; submitting bids for prior assessment; and negotiating kickbacks, disguised as 'mechanism funds,' for officials who facilitated the process.

The actions, investigators say, enabled Thuận An Group and its partners to unlawfully secure contracts and reap illegal profits.

The conduct of Hưng and his accomplices allegedly caused losses to State assets of more than VNĐ120 billion (US$4.54 million).

The violations also led to several local officials being prosecuted or disciplined, undermining public trust and sparking widespread concern.

Of the 29 defendants, 27 are charged with 'violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences.'

Hưng, described as the key figure, is accused of causing losses of more than VNĐ120 billion across five construction projects.

Lê Ô Pích, former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Province (the old province before the merger), has been charged with 'abuse of position and power while performing official duties.'

He is accused of causing state losses of over VNĐ96.8 billion ($3.66 million) while personally gaining VNĐ4 billion ($151,500).

During procedural hearings, the trial panel announced that defendant Võ Tá Thanh, former head of an office under the Project Management Board No. 4 of the Ministry of Transport, had submitted a request to be tried in absentia after suffering a recent stroke.

The request was supported by hospital certification and was approved by the court.

Thanh is accused of violating bidding rules to help Thuận An Group win the contract for the National Highway 14E project, from which he allegedly received VNĐ20 million ($760).

The court has summoned five civil plaintiffs including the Project Management Boards for transport works in Tuyên Quang Province (the old province before the merger), Quảng Ninh Province and Hà Nội; the Project Management Board for transport and agriculture works of Bắc Giang Province (the old province before the merger); and the Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Construction.

Among those summoned, the Bắc Giang Project Management Board did not attend. Several other parties with related interests and obligations were also absent.

Meanwhile, former Party Secretary of the Bắc Giang Province’s Party Committee Dương Văn Thái has also been indicted in connection with the case. However, his case has been separated for investigation in another proceeding and he was therefore not summoned to this trial.

During the investigation and prior to the opening of the trial, the defendants and related parties paid more than VNĐ116 billion ($4.4 million) and $100,000 in compensation and restitution.

Of this amount, defendant Hưng contributed over VNĐ24.4 billion ($923,000) and $90,000; defendant Pích paid VNĐ4.5 billion ($170,000); and defendant Hà submitted VNĐ750 million.

In addition, 46 individuals with related rights and obligations also paid VNĐ27 billion ($1.02 million) and $10,000 towards remedying the consequences of the case.

The trial is scheduled to run over several days. — VNS