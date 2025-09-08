Exhibition of national achievements draws 6.5 million visitors

HÀ NỘI — The Exhibition of National Achievements "80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness", taking place at the Việt Nam National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, has attracted around 6.5 million visitors since it opened on August 28, according to organisers.

Visitor numbers peaked on September 1, when about 1.05 million people attended, followed by 900,000 on September 2 and around 1 million on September 7, reflecting strong public interest in the milestone event.

To make the exhibition more meaningful, enjoyable and safe for the massive crowds, the organising committee has coordinated with relevant agencies to stage art performances and offer free film screenings at venues within Hall A of the exhibition centre.

In addition, staff have been deployed to guide visitors in parking their vehicles at designated areas, direct them to exhibition halls, performance spaces and dining areas, and ensure smooth movement across the grounds.

Twelve information desks have also been set up indoors and outdoors, where free guidebooks are distributed to help visitors navigate the site without confusion.

The Exhibition of National Achievements, which showcases Việt Nam’s progress across multiple sectors since the foundation of modern Việt Nam in 1945, will run until September 15, 2025, ten days more than the original closing date, due to overwhelming demands. — VNS