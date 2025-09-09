Vietnam Airlines bans use of lithium batteries during flight

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is rolling out a series of measures to control the transport of lithium backup batteries on its flights, aiming to minimise risks and uphold aviation safety standards.

The new rules ban the use of lithium backup batteries on all flights operated by the Vietnam Airlines Group, encompassing Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco. Passengers carrying such devices in hand luggage must declare them at check-in and place them in easily seen locations to facilitate inspection and detection of any irregularities.

To manage potential onboard incidents, Vietnam Airlines has equipped its fleet with specialised tools, including heat-resistant gloves and fire- and smoke-proof containment bags, all sourced from leading global manufacturers and certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. Flight crews have also undergone rigorous training to handle emergencies effectively.

On the ground, the airline has teamed up with the Immigration Department (A08) under the Ministry of Public Security to enhance baggage screening at key hubs like Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất international airports.

Lithium batteries, common in personal electronics, are banned from checked baggage under international aviation safety standards due to their potential to ignite or explode if damaged or overheated. Recent incidents involving lithium battery-related fires and smoke on international flights, some requiring emergency landings, have heightened global concerns.

Vietnam Airlines is committed to vigilant oversight, regular evaluation of risks and update of its lithium battery protocols in line with recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and other domestic and international aviation authorities, all to make sure passengers and flights stay absolutely safe. — VNA/VNS