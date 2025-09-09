30-year-old man charged with murder of police officer in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — A man in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk has been charged with murder and taken into custody after allegedly stabbing to death a police officer while on duty.

Investigators said Nguyễn Văn Ty, 30, from Hamlet 4 in Xuân Lộc Commune, attacked major Nguyễn Đông Cánh, deputy head of the commune’s crime prevention team, as police officers tried to bring him in for questioning.

Major Cánh died from multiple stab wounds.

The incident began on Monday after police received reports that Ty had assaulted his sister-in-law the night before.

A five-member task force was dispatched to his home, but when they arrived around 10.30am, he fled into a nearby acacia forest. During the search, Ty confronted the officers and stabbed Cánh before escaping.

He was arrested two hours later at his residence.

Provincial police said they are seeking to honour Major Cánh as a martyr, with a promotion after his death and the “For the Security of the Fatherland” medal. — VNS