Public pitches in as Đồng Tháp Province lights up rural roads with solar lights

September 09, 2025 - 18:30
The “Lighting Rural Roads” movement in Đồng Tháp Province has gotten an active response from local people, businesses and others, helping transform the look of villages.
Solar streetlights in Đồng Tháp Province’s Long Phú Thuận Commune. – Photo baodongthap.vn

ĐỒNG THÁP — The “Lighting Rural Roads” movement in Đồng Tháp Province has received enthusiastic response from local people, businesses and others, helping transform the look of villages.

The movement to install solar-powered streetlights on rural roads has also improved public safety, the environment and community awareness about using renewable energy.

Solar streetlights are increasingly being used for rural roads in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province.

Đoàn Văn Mao of Thanh Bình Commune voluntarily funded the lighting of an 800m stretch of Láng Tượng–Đốc Vàng Hạ Road with 22 solar-powered lights, shelling out VNĐ39 million (US$1,500) for it.

In Long Khánh Commune, solar streetlights have been installed along an 8.3km street at more than VNĐ1.1 billion ($42,000), with the public and officials contributing VNĐ216 million ($8,200) and PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser Joint Stock Company sponsoring the llion's share.

The public has actively participated in the movement and opened their purses.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng of Long Khánh Commune said: “There were no streetlights in front of my house, so I volunteered to install four solar-powered lights to brighten the road.”

Local organisations, especially the Youth Union at all levels, have been mobilising funding from the community, raising billions of đồng.

Many organisations and companies have also joined in, with Đồng Tháp Power Company being a pioneer.

It donated VNĐ120 million ($4,600) to install solar lights along a 2km road in Mỹ Thọ Commune.

Nguyễn Chí Thanh, deputy director of Đồng Tháp Power Company, said: “Solar energy is the way to go given rising electricity prices and growing energy demand.

“The company will continue to carry out many community-focused activities in future.” — VNS

