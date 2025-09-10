Civil servants to be scored under new KPI plan

HÀ NỘI — Civil servants in Việt Nam may soon find their performance tracked like never before, as the Ministry of Home Affairs seeks Government approval for a draft decree introducing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to boost transparency and accountability across the public sector.

Under the proposal, civil servants would be scored monthly, quarterly and annually. Those receiving fewer than 50 KPI points or found to have committed disciplinary violations or ethical misconduct could be reassigned or dismissed.

In the draft, KPIs are described as measures linked to specific outputs for each job position. All tasks would be translated into a unified metric, called a 'standard product,' to provide a transparent and fair basis for comparing performance across roles.

Evaluations would classify civil servants into four categories, including excellent completion, good completion, completion and failure to complete tasks.

For professional and technical positions, scores would be based on workload, quality and timeliness. The draft sets out a weighted scoring system in which KPI-based task performance accounts for 70 per cent of the total, with the remaining 30 per cent based on ethics, discipline, attitude and professional conduct.

KPI results would serve not only for annual performance classification but also as criteria in evaluating Party members and in making key personnel decisions such as appointments, transfers, promotions, dismissals and commendations.

According to the ministry, the aim is to replace subjective assessments with a transparent measurable system that rewards initiative and productivity.

Linking KPIs to specific job positions is also in line with ongoing efforts to streamline the administrative system, raise standards and ensure that capable civil servants are recognised while those who fail to meet requirements are removed.

The draft further outlines responsibilities for agency heads in assigning tasks, tracking results and ensuring transparency in evaluations.

Each civil servant would be required to self-assess their KPI score monthly, submit it to their supervisor for review and have it included in their annual performance review.

Evaluation criteria are divided into three areas — compliance with laws, ethics and professional discipline; professional knowledge and work efficiency; and innovation, creativity and willingness to take responsibility.

The ministry said the structure is intended to foster both professional competence and a spirit of initiative and accountability in public service. — VNS