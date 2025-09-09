Ninh Bình tightens safety measures for forest tourism after fatality

NINH BÌNH — The northern province of Ninh Bình has announced stricter management, training and warning measures to protect visitors exploring its forests, following concerns about safety risks in ecotourism activities.

In recent years, forest-based tourism has become a popular choice for visitors seeking immersive, nature-based experiences. But alongside the appeal of pristine landscapes are hidden dangers.

Cúc Phương National Park, Việt Nam’s oldest national park, offers multiple trails and attractions for eco-adventurers. However, the park currently has only around 10 official guides, far short of meeting visitor demand during peak holidays.

To cope, the park management often mobilises forest rangers and staff from other units to assist with guiding.

To prevent tourists from getting lost or facing accidents when travelling without guides or groups, park staff issue safety advisories right at the ticket counter, informing visitors of permitted routes and necessary precautions.

Despite these efforts, risky situations affecting visitors’ health and even lives have still been recorded.

Phạm Kiên Cường, Director of the Centre for Environmental Education and Services at Cúc Phương National Park, stressed that visitor safety is the top priority. He warned against trekking or venturing deep into the forest without an authorised guide or ranger.

The park also organises regular training courses for guides and rangers, not only in guiding and conservation skills but also in rescue and first aid, covering situations such as visitors getting lost, snake bites, insect stings, and other unexpected accidents. This equips staff with the ability to respond quickly and minimise risks.

After a man from Hải Phòng died while on a solo hike in Cúc Phương last month, the park intensified its warning systems, clamped down on unauthorised trekking and improved rescue preparedness, alongside stronger communication campaigns to raise visitor awareness.

Tourist Nguyễn Đức Thạch from Hà Nội shared his perspective.

“To avoid risks, each traveller must recognise their physical limits and response capacity, then choose a journey suited to their condition and follow all on-site instructions," he said.

"Before every trip, I research the destination and activities, choose reputable service providers, prepare safety gear and always follow the guide’s directions.”

Raising awareness of risks

Ninh Bình is home to several renowned ecotourism sites such as Cúc Phương National Park, Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve, Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex and Xuân Thủy National Park.

Forest-based activities like hiking, climbing, cycling, kayaking, cave exploration and camping are increasingly attractive to visitors seeking fresh air and untouched wilderness.

Authorities and tourism businesses have paid growing attention to safety, but risks remain. Several recent incidents at ecotourism sites required emergency search-and-rescue operations, particularly in self-organised tours without guides or safety plans.

According to Hà Nội-based tour guide Vũ Thái Dương, companies offering forest exploration tours should assign experienced guides with knowledge of terrain and rescue skills.

He added that guides must brief tourists on regulations, itineraries, necessary equipment, and emphasised the importance of staying with the group and following signals.

Visitors, he stressed, must immediately notify guides or site managers if they feel unwell, get lost or encounter difficulties, and should never trek alone.

Nguyễn Cao Tấn, Deputy Director of the Ninh Bình Provincial Department of Tourism, said the sector has issued directives requiring tourist sites to enhance security and safety measures. Campaigns are also underway to raise tourists’ awareness of precautions for adventure tourism.

Travellers are urged to strictly follow safety instructions, prepare physically and mentally, bring appropriate gear, travel in groups and avoid separating or venturing alone.

To ensure visitor safety, the department has instructed ecotourism site managers to increase warnings, install signs, mark trails and coordinate closely with rangers and security forces to monitor unauthorised trekking. Hotlines for provincial tourism support and for site management units are being made clearly visible at key locations.

Ecotourism sites are also required to establish and rehearse rescue plans, and prepare equipment to respond promptly to emergencies, ensuring tourists can explore Ninh Bình’s forests more safely. — VNS