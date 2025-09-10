Green shoots in Hà Nội’s farming future

HÀ NỘI — Sowing the seeds of sustainability, Hà Nội is reshaping its farming sector with ecological, multi-value models designed to withstand the twin pressures of rapid urbanisation and climate change. The city has rolled out its Agricultural Extension Programme for 2026–2030 as a key strategy to enhance production capacity, lift farmers’ incomes and meet growing domestic and international demand for safe, high-quality produce.

Acting as a bridge between scientific advances and practical farming, the Hà Nội Agricultural Extension Centre under the Department of Agriculture and Environment has in recent years introduced high-tech models that follow VietGAP, organic, biosecure and climate-adaptive standards. These not only raise productivity and quality but also create value chains that link production, consumption and environmental protection.

According to Director of the Hà Nội Agricultural Extension Centre Nguyễn Thị Kim Quế, in 2025 the Centre will implement 24 agricultural extension models across 84 sites citywide, involving more than 3,700 households and cooperatives. Fourteen models will focus on crop cultivation, seven on livestock and three on aquaculture. Many have already shown outstanding efficiency, surpassing traditional production methods by 10–35 per cent. These results form a solid base for expanding multi-value agriculture across the capital.

Between 2020 and 2025, Hà Nội implemented 76 agricultural extension models, engaging over 13,300 households and cooperatives. These initiatives focused on organic farming, VietGAP standards, high-tech applications, resource efficiency and environmental protection. Many innovations helped transform farming mindsets, shifting from a ‘yield-first’ approach to one emphasising sustainable value creation.

Despite these successes, Hà Nội’s agriculture faces significant hurdles: farmland is shrinking due to urbanisation; climate change impacts are intensifying; the rural labour force is declining; and markets increasingly demand transparency, traceability and higher production standards.

These challenges underscore the urgent need to restructure production along ecological, smart and sustainable lines. The 2026–2030 Agricultural Extension Programme has therefore been designed with a long-term vision, integrating agriculture with technology, tourism and the circular economy.

Its central objective is to accelerate the transfer of scientific and technical advances, foster innovation and enhance both production and business efficiency. Hà Nội aims to build an ecological, multi-value agricultural system that not only increases farmers’ incomes but also improves living standards in rural communities.

The 2026–2030 programme also emphasises the development of modern, smart and environmentally friendly rural areas, balancing production, conservation and rural tourism development. This is regarded as a strategic step toward creating a model of sustainable urban agriculture in Hà Nội aligning with international trends.

To achieve these objectives, the Hà Nội Agricultural Extension Centre has outlined five main solution areas:

High-Value Production – Developing quality crops, livestock and aquaculture with high economic returns, integrating high-tech applications, mechanisation, digital production management and product traceability.

Sustainable Production and Climate Adaptation – Scaling up ecological, green, circular and organic farming models while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Integration with Eco-Tourism – Establishing agricultural models that provide educational experiences, support rural tourism, develop under-forest economies and promote ornamental horticulture.

Value Chain Linkages – Supporting cooperatives, enterprises and farmers to connect production with consumption, improve productivity and quality, reduce costs and ensure food safety. The goal is to achieve at least 10–15 per cent added value compared with traditional production.

Professional Agricultural Extension Workforce – Training extension officers to master digital technology, transfer knowledge efficiently and guide farmers in applying scientific advances to production effectively.

Director of Hà Nội’s Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Xuân Đại said what distinguishes Hà Nội’s approach is viewing agriculture not merely as food production but as a means of creating ecological, cultural and experiential spaces.

Agricultural models combined with tourism, community education and ornamental horticulture are expected to open new pathways, enabling comprehensive development of the city’s agriculture in harmony with modern urban life.

With a long-term strategy, strong public support and coordinated government investment, Hà Nội’s agriculture is transforming from ‘production-focused’ to ‘multi-value’. This approach not only addresses climate change and urbanisation challenges but also reflects the city’s ambition to become a green, smart and sustainable capital, contributing to Việt Nam’s broader development goals in the 21st century.

By embedding ecological farming at the heart of urban development, Hà Nội is charting a path toward resilient, multi-value agriculture that aligns with global aspirations for sustainable urban and peri-urban farming. — VNS