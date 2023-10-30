Bắc Giang focuses on enhancing legal education

BẮC GIANG – The northern province of Bắc Giang is focusing on enhancing the quality of legal education and awareness, emphasising the importance of legal compliance among officials, civil servants, and public employees.

Director of the Department of Justice of Bắc Giang, Đỗ Thị Việt Hà, stated that Bắc Giang would strengthen legal education in the future.

The province has identified key points for legal education for citizens. These initiatives aim to address practical needs and comply with State management and societal requirements during different stages and areas, and specific targets.

The province will continually innovate and diversify the forms and methods of legal education, ensuring that the content will be concise and easy to understand, she said.

In the coming period, Bắc Giang will closely integrate legal education with law enforcement, attaching it to inspections, monitoring, investigation, and prosecution, she said.

Hà also highlighted security and order maintenance, and rural development.

Bắc Giang will focus on consolidating and improving the quality of civil servants and officials who are responsible for conducting legal education and awareness activities at the provincial, district and commune level, and dispute resolution teams.

Currently, Bắc Giang has 138 civil servants and officials responsible for conducting legal education at the provincial level, 237 at the district level, and 1,903 at the grassroots level.

Since 2021, the districts and cities have organised 985 legal education events, distributed over 154,000 legal materials to reach nearly 128,000 people.

The province has also organised 45 legal knowledge contests with over 107,000 participants.

The province has constructed, innovated, and scaled up effective legal education programmes. The provincial Youth Union has established models of traffic safety at school gates and drug-free schools. The provincial police has built and maintained 216 collaborative models, 6,752 self-management models, 534 community-based models for fire prevention and control work, and 331 spots for public fire safety.

These effective models have significantly contributed to raising awareness, understanding, and compliance with the law among local residents. Legal education has been carefully chosen to focus on key areas such as land management and use, environment, food safety, criminal law, drug prevention, traffic safety, and domestic violence prevention. – VNS