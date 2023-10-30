Bắc Giang speeds up public investment disbursement, national target programmes

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang is taking action to speed up the disbursement of public investment as well as national target programmes until the end of 2023, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment said.

Dương Ngọc Chiến, Deputy Director of the department, said in 2023, the total budget plan for the implementation of national target programmes in Bắc Giang Province, funded by the central and provincial budgets, exceeded VNĐ1.11 trillion (US$45.1 million).

As of the end of the first nine months of this year, the total disbursement reached over VNĐ271 billion ($11 million), equivalent to 24.3 per cent of the yearly plan.

Chiến said the slow disbursement of the budget plan for 2023 in the national target programmes in Bắc Giang was attributed to certain program managers and localities not adhering closely to directives and organising implementation efforts resolutely.

Additionally, some areas have yet to fully comprehend the guidelines outlined in central and provincial documents.

The allocation and approval of detailed project plans for production development in certain localities has been sluggish, potentially hindering the complete disbursement of funding for development initiatives in 2023, he said.

The assignment, guidance, and supervision of programme progress at the grassroots level, particularly in several districts, has also been lacking in precision. This was causing delays in project implementation, and affecting the sequence of procedures and beneficiaries' rights, he added.

To expedite the disbursement of funds for the national target programmes, the provincial People's Committee has urged programme managers and the People's Committees of districts and cities to promptly finalise detailed budget plans for the remaining items as per the 2023 budget plan and the mid-term budget for 2021-2025.

The committee has asked investors to expedite the progress of projects, disbursing funds as soon as there is implementation volume, rather than delaying until the end of the year. They should strive to meet all goals, tasks, and budget plans, ensuring full disbursement of allocated funds.

In the final months of this year, the agencies responsible for the national target programmes in Bắc Giang Province will continue to be proactive and closely monitor the situation and request the Government to provide guidance and address the issues outlined in the province’s report, it said.

The total public investment capital assigned for Bắc Giang in 2023 is over VNĐ9.92 trillion ($423 million).

The total assigned capital from the central and provincial budgets to implement the national target programmes in the province in 2023 is over VNĐ1.11 trillion. — VNS