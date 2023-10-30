Seven SCB executives on wanted list

HCM CITY — Seven executives of Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) are wanted for their involvement in the fraud case of Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency.

They are former chairs of the SCB Board of Directors, Nguyễn Thị Thu Sương and Đinh Văn Thành, former SCB deputy general director Chiêm Minh Dũng, former members of the SCB Board of Directors Trầm Thích Tồn, Sun Henry Ka Ziang, and Lam Lee George, and deputy director of SCB Bến Thành Branch Nguyễn Lâm Anh Vũ.

On October 25, prosecution proceedings were launched against them for embezzlement and violations of regulations on banking and related activities. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

The Investigation Police Agency urged the defendants to turn themselves in for leniency and to ensure their rights to defence.

People are allowed to arrest the defendants or notify investigator Hoàng Hà via phone at 097321974 or the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling, and Economic Crimes (No. 47 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội), according to the Ministry of Public Security.

On October 7 last year, the investigation police agency launched prosecution proceedings against Chairwoman of Vạn Thịnh Phát Trương Mỹ Lan and three other suspects for fraudulent appropriation of property.

Initial investigations stated that from 2018 to 2020, the suspects from Vạn Thịnh Phát Group and its affiliations An Đông Investment Group Corporation, Quang Thuận Investment Corporation, Hồ Chí Minh City Service Trading Corporation, and Sunny World Investment & Development Corporation created bond packages and codes against the laws, totalling VNĐ30.08 trillion (US$1.22 billion). — VNS