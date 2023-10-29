Society
Home Society

An opportunity for small business

October 29, 2023 - 15:58
To honour traditional crafts and promote OCOP products, a festival was organised in Phú Xuyên. This was a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to connect with consumers and expand their market presence.

Society

Mushroom for growth

A cooperative in Krong Bong District of Đắk Lắk central highland province has successfully planted Ling Zhi mushrooms under the shadow of big acacia trees. This has brought stable income for ethnic minority people in remote areas of the province.

