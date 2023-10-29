An opportunity for small business

To honour traditional crafts and promote OCOP products, a festival was organised in Phú Xuyên. This was a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to connect with consumers and expand their market presence.
University of Economics HCM (UEH) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have jointly launched the International Master of Business Administration (IMBA) programme in Việt Nam.
Trần Văn Tám, former Director of the Việt Nam Expressway Corporation (VEC), was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison while Mai Tuấn Anh, former Chairman of the Board and former VEC Director, got 42 months in prison.
A cooperative in Krong Bong District of Đắk Lắk central highland province has successfully planted Ling Zhi mushrooms under the shadow of big acacia trees. This has brought stable income for ethnic minority people in remote areas of the province.
Bắc Giang sets a goal that by 2025, the entire system of supermarkets, commercial centres, modern distribution facilities, and facilities supplying public goods such as electricity, water and telecommunications will flexibly apply different electronic payment methods.