Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Bình Dương Province: Better signs for labour market at end of year

October 29, 2023 - 15:00
Enterprises in Bình Dương Province plan to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled laborers accounting for about 70 per cent of the total.

 PR

Enterprises of the southern province of Bình Dương plan to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year. Photo: baobinhduong.vn

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Enterprises in Bình Dương Province plan to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled labourers accounting for about 70 per cent of the total.

Many businesses are recruiting thousands of workers, attracting many job seekers from Western provinces, Bình Phước and the Central Highlands to return to Bình Dương in the last months of the year.

Some businesses need to recruit a large number of workers from now until the end of the year, such as: Leading Star Co., Ltd. which produces garments for export and is recruiting 1,000 workers; Vision Co., Ltd. which produces golf clubs and is recruiting 1,000 workers; Esprinta Co., Ltd. which produces garments and is recruiting 400 workers; Accasete Co., Ltd. is recruiting 500 women workers, Shyang Hung Cheng Co., Ltd. which produces sports shoes and is recruiting 150 workers; Prominent Garment Co., Ltd. is recruiting 100 workers; Hoa Son Garment Trading and Services Co., Ltd. is recruiting 350 skilled workers

Phạm Văn Tuyên, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that reports from some business associations and firms show that they have secured new orders and production contracts for exports for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The current recruitment demand for large numbers of workers has opened up job opportunities for unskilled workers without vocational training, especially workers under 45 years old.

This has attracted many workers to return to the province after a period of unemployment and waiting for work because businesses lacked orders in the previous months.

The need to recruit labour in the last months of the year is mainly to supplement depleted resources and production expansion.

Tuyên stated that the department is organizing job exchange platforms and providing labour advice.

It will also continue to develop a labour linkage plan with other provinces to facilitate the process of attracting workers from different regions, including those who have returned from working abroad. Additionally, there will be specific support policies to ensure job opportunities for labourers aged above 35 and migrant workers. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Mushroom for growth

A cooperative in Krong Bong District of Đắk Lắk central highland province has successfully planted Ling Zhi mushrooms under the shadow of big acacia trees. This has brought stable income for ethnic minority people in remote areas of the province.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom