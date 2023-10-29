Bình Dương Province: Better signs for labour market at end of year

PR

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Enterprises in Bình Dương Province plan to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled labourers accounting for about 70 per cent of the total.

Many businesses are recruiting thousands of workers, attracting many job seekers from Western provinces, Bình Phước and the Central Highlands to return to Bình Dương in the last months of the year.

Some businesses need to recruit a large number of workers from now until the end of the year, such as: Leading Star Co., Ltd. which produces garments for export and is recruiting 1,000 workers; Vision Co., Ltd. which produces golf clubs and is recruiting 1,000 workers; Esprinta Co., Ltd. which produces garments and is recruiting 400 workers; Accasete Co., Ltd. is recruiting 500 women workers, Shyang Hung Cheng Co., Ltd. which produces sports shoes and is recruiting 150 workers; Prominent Garment Co., Ltd. is recruiting 100 workers; Hoa Son Garment Trading and Services Co., Ltd. is recruiting 350 skilled workers

Phạm Văn Tuyên, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that reports from some business associations and firms show that they have secured new orders and production contracts for exports for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The current recruitment demand for large numbers of workers has opened up job opportunities for unskilled workers without vocational training, especially workers under 45 years old.

This has attracted many workers to return to the province after a period of unemployment and waiting for work because businesses lacked orders in the previous months.

The need to recruit labour in the last months of the year is mainly to supplement depleted resources and production expansion.

Tuyên stated that the department is organizing job exchange platforms and providing labour advice.

It will also continue to develop a labour linkage plan with other provinces to facilitate the process of attracting workers from different regions, including those who have returned from working abroad. Additionally, there will be specific support policies to ensure job opportunities for labourers aged above 35 and migrant workers. VNS