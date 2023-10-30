Bắc Giang Province strengthens management to prevent budget revenue loss

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang will step up solutions to increase local budget collection and prevent budget revenue loss, said Phan Thế Tuấn, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

Local authorities have taken measures on tax management, and strengthened inspection against revenue loss and tax evasion, he said.

At the same time, they have managed tax arrears, land rental and land use debt, as well as stepped up communication and support for taxpayers at all stages, departments and sectors, he said.

Local authorities of Bắc Giang Province have also promoted administrative reform, created favourable conditions for taxpayers in production and business, he said.

In the future, the province will focus on speeding up land price appraisal, and remove obstacles to attract and accelerate investment projects, especially key, large-scale projects that affect economic growth, in order to timely mobilise revenue sources into the State budget.

Departments, sectors and localities will strengthen coordination and exchange of information to improve the efficiency of tax collection management in each area and each revenue sector, he said.

Every agency must hold responsibility for preventing revenue loss in sectors such as real estate, investment projects, e-commerce business, and mineral exploitation.

Since 2021, Bắc Giang has taken various solutions to increase revenue and prevent State budget loss, including implementing projects and plans to combat tax loss in a number of areas, such as businesses with related transactions and transfer pricing, and real estate business.

Local agencies conducted inspections at 24 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises with associated transactions and transfer pricing.

Bắc Giang has strengthened management in a number of areas where budget revenue loss is reported.

Real estate project investors have been urged to pay over VNĐ614 billion to the State budget thanks to the efforts of local authorities.

The total State budget revenue collected by Bac Giang province in the first nine months of 2023 reached over VNĐ10.6 trillion, equivalent to 70.6 per cent of the yearly estimate. VNS

The import-export tax collection accounted for over VNĐ1.08 trillion, with domestic revenue of more than VNĐ9.5 trillion. — VNS