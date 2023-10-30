Society
Bắc Giang prioritises digital infrastructure development for digital transformation

October 30, 2023 - 11:43
Lê Ánh Dương, chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province has set targets to achieve by 2025, including having mobile broadband subscribers per 100 people reach 95 per cent, smartphone usage rate among all mobile phone users at 85 per cent, and the proportion of adults owning smartphones at 95 per cent.

 

A view of Bắc Giang City. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province will focus on investing in developing digital infrastructure to efficiently support its local digital transformation efforts. 

Lê Ánh Dương, chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province has set targets to achieve by 2025, including having mobile broadband subscribers per 100 people reach 95 per cent, smartphone usage rate among all mobile phone users at 85 per cent, and the proportion of adults owning smartphones at 95 per cent.

The mobile broadband coverage extends to 100 per cent of communes and villages.

The number of fixed broadband subscribers per 100 people is expected to reach 28.5 per cent, while 100 per cent of households will have the capability to access optical fibre broadband when needed. 

The province is also committed to developing high-quality data transmission network infrastructure and refining the online meeting equipment system for state agencies, ensuring seamless connectivity from provincial to communal level. 

An ecosystem of digital platforms that meet the fundamental requirements of digital transformation will be extensively employed to foster the development of a digital government, digital economy, and digital society on a national scale. 

The province is making an effort to invest in the construction and development of data storage infrastructure that adheres to national standards, with the goal of turning Bắc Giang into a regional data storage and processing centre. 

Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Trần Minh Chiêu said the technical infrastructure of the Data Integration Centre is currently running smoothly. 

The video conferencing system, deployed from the provincial to the district level, serves timely and seamless leadership and management activities at all levels and sectors.

Collaborative efforts between the provincial police, the Department of Information and Communications, and the People's Committees of districts and cities have completed the connectivity and standardisation of information. 

They have introduced 163 cameras into the system, increasing the total number of cameras for the project of deployment of a security camera system across the province to 1,066 cameras. This includes 39 traffic cameras and 1,027 security cameras. — VNS

