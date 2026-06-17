Top leader calls on press to uphold truth, put people's interests first

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday stressed that the press must remain grounded in reality, respect the truth and take the interests of the people as its starting point, while continuing to innovate to meet the country's development requirements in a new era.

The remarks were made at a meeting with 101 outstanding journalists who have won the National Press Awards over the years, held ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

The top leader congratulated the journalists and expressed appreciation for the enduring and creative contributions of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press throughout more than a century of accompanying the Party, the nation and the people in their revolutionary cause.

He paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, whom he described as an outstanding journalist and the founder of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press, as well as generations of journalists who contributed to the nation’s independence and development. Lâm also honoured more than 500 journalist martyrs and thousands of wounded journalists who made great sacrifices for national independence, freedom and the cause of revolutionary journalism.

The Party chief and State leader said the country is entering a new stage of development marked by significant opportunities but also higher expectations. In that context, he noted, the role of the revolutionary press is becoming increasingly important.

"The press must maintain its political steadfastness, improve the quality of information, listen closely to society, tell the truth, identify the right issues, and act with responsibility towards the Party, the State and the people," he said.

Lâm stressed that the press should continue contributing to the consolidation of public trust and the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation. Media agencies should further enhance communication of the Party’s guidelines and policies, as well as the State’s laws and regulations, while actively countering false and hostile information.

He emphasised that combating misinformation requires more than slogans or political positioning. It must be carried out through evidence-based reporting, sound arguments, professional credibility, measured language and a calm approach.

According to the top leader, official media products should help readers and audiences better understand what is right and what serves the common good, thus strengthening public confidence and encouraging collective action.

One of the key messages delivered at the event was the need for journalism to remain closely connected to reality, respect the truth and place the interests of the people at the centre of reporting.

Media organisations and journalists should spend more time in local communities and among businesses, identify obstacles in policy implementation, highlight best practices and speak up for honest individuals and those willing to innovate for the common good, he said.

"A good journalistic work does not necessarily require grand rhetoric," Lâm noted. "What matters is that it reflects the truth, serves society, demonstrates responsibility, and addresses issues that require attention and solutions."

He called on the press to address the country's priority tasks with a constructive spirit, accurately identify problems, reflect realities, analyse causes and propose appropriate solutions.

Criticism must be fair and objective, encouragement must be grounded in facts and watchdog reporting must avoid prejudice and unfounded accusations that could discourage those striving to innovate and contribute, he said.

In the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, Lâm reaffirmed the media's role as an important channel of social oversight.

He said that journalists should be courageous yet prudent, resolute yet humane and sharp in their reporting while fully complying with the law and professional ethics. Efforts to expose wrongdoing should go hand in hand with protecting what is right and fostering an environment that encourages officials to take responsibility and act in the public interest.

The leader also highlighted the responsibility of the press in nurturing culture, social ethics and the nation's development aspirations, noting that journalism is an integral part of cultural life.

Every media organisation and journalist contributes not just to spreading information, but also to shaping social values, standards of conduct and civic awareness.

In the digital media environment, where the boundaries between information, entertainment and commerce are increasingly blurred, he said the press must adhere to professional standards, avoid sensationalism and refrain from exploiting personal suffering or private lives for commercial gain.

"The press should help make society calmer, kinder and more confident in positive values," he said.

Lâm also said that digital transformation involves adopting new technologies as well as comprehensive changes in journalistic thinking, content production, data management, distribution methods and audience engagement.

While AI, big data and digital platforms can provide significant support, he stressed that they cannot replace journalists' political awareness, verification skills, professional instincts and sense of social responsibility.

The top leader urged media organisations to build modern, multimedia newsrooms capable of producing content across multiple platforms and reaching younger audiences while maintaining the depth, credibility and identity of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press.

At the same time, he called for greater attention to training and professional development, the establishment of appropriate financial mechanisms and stronger protection of journalists' legitimate rights to practise their profession in an increasingly competitive media environment.

Describing the 101 journalists attending the event as representatives of the intelligence, dedication and professional responsibility of the country's press corps, Lâm expressed hope that they would continue inspiring colleagues, particularly younger journalists, and serve as role models of integrity and courage.

He voiced confidence that, with its proud century-long tradition and a contingent of capable and committed journalists, Việt Nam’s revolutionary press would continue to fulfil its role as the voice of the Party, the State and the people, a trusted forum for the public and an important force on the ideological and cultural front, accompanying the nation towards its future development goals.

At the meeting, Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists Association, reported on the sector's recent achievements.

He said Việt Nam's revolutionary press has undergone strong and decisive restructuring in line with major Party and State policies, including planning, mergers and organisational streamlining, helping media agencies become more professional and efficient.

Minh noted that media organisations have accelerated digital transformation efforts and continued serving as trusted sources of timely information amid the country's major reforms, effectively communicating Party and State policies to domestic and international audiences.

Lâm and the 101 journalists also signed a commemorative board marking the 101st anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day, symbolising the profession's enduring commitment to integrity and excellence. — VNS