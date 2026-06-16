NA Chairman calls for parliamentary cooperation agreement with Germany

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday suggested that the German Bundestag (Parliament) consider signing a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese National Assembly and establish a Germany-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He was speaking during talks with Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow in Hà Nội.

NA Chairman Mẫn also proposed enhancing exchanges of experience in national governance and socio-economic management through both in-person and online formats.

Emphasising that Việt Nam attaches great importance to and wishes to further advance its strategic partnership with Germany, the top legislator praised Germany’s role and position in the European Union (EU) and the international arena, as well as its support for multilateralism, free trade and adherence to international law, including the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Sharing Việt Nam’s development situation and orientation, Mẫn said the country is determined to strongly renew its growth model, improve institutions and promote science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

Expressing satisfaction with the positive progress in Việt Nam-Germany relations, Mẫn said economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a key pillar of bilateral ties, while cooperation in defence-security, science and technology, green transition, renewable energy, education and training and labour has continued to deepen.

He said building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and 15 years of strategic partnership, the two countries possess all the conditions necessary to elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

On this occasion, Chairman Mẫn conveyed an invitation to Julia Klöckner, President of the German Bundestag, to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at an early opportunity.

Bodo Ramelow expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements and said that the German business community highly values Việt Nam’s investment and business environment as well as its development potential.

He affirmed Germany’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam amid a rapidly changing world, stressing that greater mutual understanding, respect and expanded cooperation would contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development.

He said the two countries still have significant potential for cooperation in labour, vocational training, healthcare and nursing education and human resource development, by combining Germany’s technological strengths and experience with Việt Nam’s young and capable workforce.

He also expressed a desire for stronger exchanges of experience in emerging development trends such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and advanced technologies.

The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and maintain regular contacts between parliamentary leaders, specialised committees and legislators of both countries.

They also pledged to enhance the sharing of experience in legislation, oversight and digital transformation in parliamentary operations, as well as in lawmaking related to the digital economy, green economy, energy, science and technology, and innovation, while strengthening coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums. — VNS