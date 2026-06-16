Việt Nam, Laos strengthen judicial cooperation, legal reform exchanges

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is visiting Việt Nam to attend the seventh expanded justice conference of Việt Nam-Laos border provinces.

Top leader Lâm briefed his guest on Việt Nam's recent judicial reform efforts, noting that the Party and State of Việt Nam have paid special attention to improving the legal system and ensuring effective law enforcement.

In this regard, the Politburo decided to consolidate the Central Steering Committee for Institutional and Legal Development and the Central Judicial Reform Steering Committee into the Central Steering Committee for Institutional Improvement and Law Enforcement.

Expressing satisfaction with the positive development of Việt Nam-Laos relations, the party leader highly valued the outcomes of recent exchanges between senior leaders of the two countries, including the official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone from June 7 to 9.

He emphasised that the strong bilateral relationship has been supported by the contributions of ministries, sectors and localities from both countries, including the important role played by the two justice ministries.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches the highest priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic ties with Laos, considering it a strategic task for the development of both nations.

Recognising the positive cooperation achievements between the justice sectors of the two countries over the past four decades, the Vietnamese top leader suggested that the two ministries continue to build on their traditions, enhance mutual support, strengthen coordination, increase exchanges of information and professional experience, improve legal capacity for justice officials and effectively implement agreements reached by the two Parties and States, particularly in establishing an appropriate legal framework for major connectivity projects.

Regarding the Justice Conference of Vietnamese and Lao Border Provinces, which is organised alternately by the two ministries, Lâm described it as a practical cooperation mechanism contributing to the maintenance of security and order and the promotion of socio-economic development in border areas.

He called on the justice sectors of both countries to proactively coordinate in addressing emerging issues along the border, facilitating cross-border trade and people's livelihoods and contributing to the development of a peaceful, friendly, stable and sustainably developing the Việt Nam-Laos border.

Khamphan Phommathat expressed a desire to enhance exchanges and share experiences, particularly regarding Việt Nam's establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Institutional Improvement and Law Enforcement headed by Party chief Lâm.

He affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Justice would continue to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to improve the legal system in line with the country's development needs while contributing to preserving and strengthening the special Laos-Việt Nam solidarity. — VNS