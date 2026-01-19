Delegates visit “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era” photo exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Ahead of the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress, delegates arriving at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on Monday took time to visit the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” curated by the Vietnam News Agency.

The exhibition highlights significant milestones in the country’s development, achievements across various fields and the Party’s leadership throughout key periods of national progress. With a rich collection of images capturing moments of transformation and aspiration, the display attracted strong attention from delegates, many of whom paused to reflect on the nation’s journey and the Congress’s role in shaping the future.

The exhibition offered a meaningful start to the Congress, setting a tone of pride, reflection and determination as delegates prepare to deliberate on the country’s strategic directions for the new era. — VNS