Delegates visit “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era” photo exhibition

January 19, 2026 - 10:18
On the morning of January 19, at the National Convention Centre, delegates to the 14th National Party Congress viewed the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency.
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI —  Ahead of the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress, delegates arriving at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on Monday took time to visit the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” curated by the Vietnam News Agency.

The exhibition highlights significant milestones in the country’s development, achievements across various fields and the Party’s leadership throughout key periods of national progress. With a rich collection of images capturing moments of transformation and aspiration, the display attracted strong attention from delegates, many of whom paused to reflect on the nation’s journey and the Congress’s role in shaping the future.

Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos

The exhibition offered a meaningful start to the Congress, setting a tone of pride, reflection and determination as delegates prepare to deliberate on the country’s strategic directions for the new era. — VNS

Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos
Delegates view the photo exhibition “Under the Party’s Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organised by the Vietnam News Agency. VNA/VNS Photos

