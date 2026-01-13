NA Vice Chairman calls for Sơn La’s full preparedness of elections of deputies

SƠN LA – A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council, led by NA Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh, held a working session with the Election Committee of Sơn La Province on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Thanh appreciated the northern mountainous province’s efforts and results in election preparations. He urged the province to continue providing strong leadership and direction in organising election-related activities, strictly implementing all steps, procedures, and timelines before, during, and after the election day in accordance with the law. The introduction of candidates, consultation with voters at workplaces, and the declaration, receipt, and review of candidacy dossiers must be carried out in a rigorous and lawful manner.

He also emphasised the need for continued review, updating, and supplementation of voter lists to safeguard citizens’ voting rights, as well as the scientific, accurate, and comprehensive compilation, publication, and posting of candidate lists and brief biographies.

In addition, Sơn La was requested to intensify public communications, ensure security, order, and social safety, and make thorough preparations in terms of facilities, equipment, and technical conditions, while proactively developing and being ready with contingency plans to ensure that the elections proceed safely, smoothly, and in line with the set schedule.

Sơn La has completed the consolidation of election-related bodies at all levels in compliance with timelines, structures, compositions, and procedures as prescribed. At the provincial level, the provincial People’s Committee established the provincial Election Committee with 31 members. As of November 15, 2025, 100 per cent of communes and wards had established commune-level Election Committees with a total of 1,181 members.

The first round of consultations in Sơn La was conducted seriously, in strict accordance with procedures, ensuring democracy, transparency, and suitability to local conditions. For NA deputies, Sơn La is allocated nine seats (six residing and working in the locality, and three nominated by the Party Central Committee). On December 5, 2025, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province convened the first consultation, agreeing to introduce 17 candidates.

For deputies to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the first consultation at the provincial level, held on December 5, 2025, agreed on 55 seats for the provincial People’s Council, with 122 prospective candidates. At the commune level, from December 4–9, 2025, consultation conferences resulted in agreement on electing 1,619 commune-level People’s Council deputies, with 2,941 prospective candidates introduced.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoàng Văn Nghiêm, head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies affirmed that the province will continue to mobilise the entire political system to ensure thorough preparations for the successful elections. VNA/VNS