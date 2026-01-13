NA Vice Chairman inspects preparations for elections in Lai Châu

LAI CHÂU – A working delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council led by NA Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan examined preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu on Tuesday.

NA Vice Chairman Hoan highly valued Lai Châu’s preparations for the elections, slated for March 15, noting that the province needs to create new development space and boost investment attraction based on its strengths to enhance the value of local specialities.

He also asked Lai Châu to promote the great national solidarity among ethnic groups, better care for people's life, and encourage socio-economic development among local communities while ensuring national defence and security.

Authorities should also strengthen communications, effectively address any issue arising, and ensure all conditions are in place for the successful organisation of the elections, he said.

Lai Châu reported that it has established a local election committee with 23 members, its sub-committees and support team. It has also designated and announced constituencies, along with the number of deputies to be elected in each unit; set up the board for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and another for the election of deputies to all-level People's Councils; and formed election committees in all 38 communes and wards, together with their sub-committees and support groups.

In Lai Châu, 13 individuals have been nominated as NA deputies while the province is allocated seven seats, including four proposed by the locality and three introduced by central agencies.

Among the locally nominated candidates, the lineup includes one key provincial leader, one full-time deputy, one representative of the military, and one from the culture and arts sector. Seven candidates from ethnic minority groups have been nominated, comprising two from the Thai community, one from Giáy, two from Mông, one from Hà Nhì, and one from Dao.

A total of 93 persons have been nominated for seats in the provincial People’s Council, which will consist of 50 members. At the commune-level People’s Councils, 1,358 candidates have been nominated for 754 seats.

The leadership, direction, communications, and public outreach on the elections have been actively carried out by authorities at all levels, with a focus on the significance and importance of the elections, the province reported, adding that the nomination of candidates has been carefully prepared to meet the number and structure requirements, while the preparation of facilities and all necessary conditions for the elections have been carried out rigorously.

Members of the working delegation assessed and forecasted the situation before, during, and after the elections, proposing implementation measures.

As the elections will take place shortly after the 14th National Party Congress and the Lunar New Year Festival, a heavy workload needs to be handled, requiring close coordination among all levels and sectors to make the best preparations and promptly address difficulties, they said.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Lê Minh Ngân thanked members of the delegation for their feedback, pledging to implement the recommendations in the coming time. VNA/VNS