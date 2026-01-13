Lao newspaper spotlights comprehensive consolidation of ties with Việt Nam

VIENTIANE — Ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, published an article on its electronic edition highlighting the countries’ significant cooperation outcomes across multiple fields.

According to the article, during the terms of the 11th LPRP and the 13th CPV national congresses, under the close attention and direction of the two Parties and States, bilateral cooperation in the 2021-2025 period achieved many significant results across various sectors. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities of both countries actively coordinated to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders in line with practical conditions, thereby basically fulfilling the set objectives.

The article highlighted that especially since the fourth quarter of 2024 and throughout 2025, the two sides promoted strong progress, gradually addressing shortcomings in the content, planning, and implementation of strategic cooperation projects. These achievements made important contributions to the socio-economic development of each country, while further consolidating strategic trust and deepening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion. According to Pasaxon, political and diplomatic relations between the two countries have continued to be strengthened and increasingly deepened, as reflected in the mutual agreement to add the notion of “strategic cohesion” to bilateral relations. This demonstrates a high level of political trust and the shared determination of the two Parties and States to elevate the special relationship, meeting the practical interests and aspirations of their people and contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Joint work in defence and security has continued to expand and remains one of the relations’ key pillars, helping to maintain political stability and safeguard social order and safety in each country.

The newspaper also noted that cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment has recorded many notable results. Việt Nam remains one of the leading investors in Laos, with many cooperation projects operating effectively, contributing to Lao socio-economic development and strengthening connectivity between the two economies. Bilateral trade turnover reached nearly US$3 billion in 2025, creating a foundation for the sides to achieve their set target of $5 billion.

In addition, Pasaxon reported that cooperation in cultural and social fields was also close and fruitful. A highlight was UNESCO’s recognition of Hin Namno National Park in Laos' Khammouane province as a transboundary world natural heritage site together with Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park in Việt Nam's Quảng Trị Province, reflecting joint efforts and serving as a source of pride for both countries.

The two sides also continued to pay special attention to education, training, and human resources development, focusing on improving the quality and effectiveness of cooperation. VNA/VNS