14th National Party Congress: US senator hopes for enhanced ties with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Republican Senator Steve Daines from the US’ Montana has sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Tô Lâm and the Vietnamese people ahead of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, expressing the wish to continue cooperating with the country in the coming time.

In his letter, Daines highlighted his impression of the visit to Việt Nam in March 2025, adding that he appreciates his discussion with General Secretary Tô Lâm about bilateral relations and believes in enormous cooperation opportunities ahead.

He also informed about the US Senate’ adoption of Resolution 321 commemorating 30 years of Việt Nam – US diplomatic relations, which he co-introduced, in December 2025.

The senator emphasised that the US attaches great importance to the friendship with Việt Nam and hopes to further promote their partnership in the years to come. — VNA/VNS