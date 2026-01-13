Agencies to finalise highest-standard tasks to prepare for 14th National Congress

HÀ NỘI — Agencies and units have been instructed to continue reviewing and finalising all tasks to the highest standards, ensuring full readiness for the final rehearsal of organisational arrangements for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú issued the directive while chairing a preliminary review by the Organising Subcommittee for the 14th Party Congress on preparations for the event on Tuesday morning in Hà Nội.

Stressing the stringent requirements and the need to ensure absolute security and safety, Tú urged the Party Central Committee Office, along with all agencies, units and forces involved in serving the congress, to maintain close coordination to complete the final stages of preparation.

All arrangements must be fully in place for the general rehearsal and carried out strictly in line with the approved plan.

He said the layout and use of the main hall space must be carefully studied to ensure a harmonious and dignified setting, commensurate with the scale and significance of the 14th Party Congress.

In addition, the technical infrastructure serving the congress must be thoroughly prepared, operate smoothly and remain absolutely safe throughout the event.

Regarding recommendations raised during the preliminary review, Tú ordered ministries and sectors to coordinate closely to address them immediately, strictly adhering to regulations and procedures, with the overarching goal of ensuring the complete success of the congress.

The preliminary review was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, Head of the Party Central Committee Office Phạm Gia Túc, Minister and Head of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, along with other Central Committee members and leaders of ministries, agencies and sectors who are members of the subcommittee, as well as representatives of relevant forces and units.

Tú and the delegation conducted on-site inspections of the main hall where the congress will take place, exhibition areas showcasing books, newspapers and publications for the congress, the photo exhibition titled Under the Party Flag – the Nation Enters a New Era, functional and technical support rooms, the media centre, the command centre as well as medical services and audio and lighting systems.

Following the inspections, Tú acknowledged, commended and highly appreciated the efforts of all agencies and units over recent times, noting that assigned tasks had been carried out effectively and largely completed in line with the planned schedule and requirements.

He also requested that the media centre be fully ready ahead of its opening ceremony and the international press conference on the congress, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. — VNS