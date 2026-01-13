Conference collects voters’ opinions on candidates for full-time positions in 16th NA

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly (NA) Office on Tuesday held a conference to gather opinions from voters in the workplace on 122 individuals nominated by the NA Standing Committee as full-time deputies from central agencies to the 16th NA.

The nominees are drawn from the NA Office, NA agencies and advisory bodies supporting the NA Party Committee.

The conference was attended by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến and Vice Chairpersons Nguyễn Khắc Định and Nguyễn Thị Thanh.

With a high sense of responsibility and candour, participants offered comprehensive and objective assessments of the candidates’ political mettle, discipline, sense of responsibility and leadership capacity, while praising their efforts at self-improvement and contributions in their respective workplaces.

Addressing the event, a representative of the candidates stressed that NA deputies would represent the will and aspirations of the people and, on behalf of the people, exercise constitution-making and legislative authority, decide on major national issues and conduct supreme supervision over State activities.

For those working in NA agencies, these responsibilities would be even heavier, as each policy, law and decision of the NA and its Standing Committee has wide-ranging impacts on national development and people’s lives. Beyond political firmness and strong ethical qualities, each deputy must therefore continually enhance professional capacity, remain grounded in reality and demonstrate discipline in parliamentary activities.

The representative pledged that, if elected, the candidates would uphold the qualities of NA deputies, pursue constant self-improvement, stay close to reality, contribute responsible and evidence-based opinions and fully carry out the duties of legislators, thereby deserving the trust of the Party, State and people.

At the conference, all participants voted in favour of the list of 122 nominees put forward by the NA Standing Committee as full-time deputies from the NA Office, NA agencies and advisory bodies for the 16th parliament.

Elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are scheduled for March 15. VNA/VNS