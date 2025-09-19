Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Malaysia’s close ties with Việt Nam help to strengthen ASEAN

September 19, 2025 - 09:54
NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (right) meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that the close relationship between Malaysia and Việt Nam will serve as a catalyst for strengthening the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In a Facebook post on Thursday following his meeting with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, PM Anwar noted that the talks reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and the Halal industry.

He stressed that the two sides also agreed on the importance of ties between their legislatures. Malaysia acknowledged Việt Nam’s role in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) since 1995, which marked a significant step in regional parliamentary integration.

By sharing best practices in legislation, governance, and reform, PM Anwar said the two sides had succeeded in strengthening democratic foundations and broadening their vision of cooperation.

The Malaysian PM also underlined that ASEAN leaders’ support for Timor-Leste’s accession to the regional bloc symbolised the unity and solidarity of the region. — VNA/VNS

 

 

Vietnam Malaysia diplomatic relations

