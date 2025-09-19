NA Chairman's spouse visits autism education centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, together with Puan Sri Datin Noraini Mohd, spouse of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, visited the Permata Kurnia Centre, which provides early intervention and education for children with autism aged two to six.

The visit took place during NA Chairman Mẫn’s trip to Malaysia to attend the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) and pay an official visit to the country.

Noraini Mohd underlined that the Vietnamese delegation’s visit is a vivid symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries. She highlighted that bilateral collaboration has been reinforced through a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two education-training ministries, valid until March 2029, which has facilitated cultural and educational exchanges.

She stressed that such connections not only enhance mutual understanding but also enable both communities to grow together through knowledge and resource sharing. The centre has also agreed to cooperate with the Special Education Centre in Hải Dương Province (now part of Hải Phòng City) to share expertise.

Nga expressed her deep appreciation for the dedication and creativity of the centre’s leadership and staff. She praised its model for offering a nurturing environment for autistic children and strong support for their families. According to her, the centre helps children develop cognitive, physical, and social skills while guiding parents toward ensuring a brighter future for their children.

She noted that in Việt Nam, children with autism are recognised as a special group entitled to priority policies. In recent years, the Party, State, and NA of Việt Nam have issued numerous laws and programmes to support their education, healthcare, vocational training, and care, thereby promoting integration and improving quality of life.

On this occasion, she presented gifts to the centre and its students, hoping to support professional activities and encourage staff.

Earlier the same day, Nga and Datin Dr. Rozana binti Kamal, spouse of the Deputy Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, visited the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex, where they experienced traditional Malaysian handicrafts, including mosaic-making and Batik fabric painting. — VNS