Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Lao NA Vice President in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachack on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

NA Chairman Mẫn congratulated Laos on its great and comprehensive achievements in recent times, affirming that Việt Nam consistently gives the highest priority to its special solidarity with Laos, and will stand side by side with and strongly support Laos in its cause of renewal, and national construction and defence.

Once again congratulating Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), Sounthone emphasised that over the past 80 years, under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people have gained independence, freedom, and national reunification, while achieving remarkable socio-economic development and improving people’s living standards. She expressed her wish for the two legislatures to work closely together in supporting the two governments in implementing agreements and projects between the two governments and localities of Laos and Việt Nam.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the increasingly consolidated, close, effective, and practical cooperation between the two countries and the two legislatures, as well as their close coordination in implementing the contents of the cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies.

They appreciated the Editorial Board of the book “50 Years of Relations between the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the National Assembly of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – Comprehensive Cooperation for Development” for their dedicated and active collaboration to complete the compilation of the book which is expected to be published in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of relations between the two legislatures.

The two leaders agreed on several key areas of cooperation in the coming time, including continuing to deepen political relations and cooperation on strategic issues; and strengthening economic connectivity and cooperation in trade, energy, and logistics.

The top Vietnamese legislator proposed Laos continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors in Laos.

Both sides also agreed to enhance information exchange and experience sharing on new issues in the Party building work and the building of the political systems, and streamlining of organisational apparatuses, including that of the National Assembly; as well as to promote people-to-people exchanges, especially among the younger generations, to further promote the tradition and nurture the Việt Nam–Laos special friendship and solidarity.

Regarding relations between the two NAs, the two leaders agreed to promote delegation exchanges and increase contacts and meetings between their specialised committees and deputies within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks; share experience in legislation, supervision, and decision-making on strategic issues; and coordinate in overseeing the implementation of key investment cooperation projects and bilateral agreements.

Both sides also reached consensus on maintaining close coordination at international and regional forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). — VNS