NA Vice Chairman receives France – Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Khắc Định on Thursday received a delegation of the France–Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the French Senate, led by its Chairman Senator Alain Cadec, during their working visit to Việt Nam.

Định welcomed the positive progress in the Việt Nam–France relations, notably the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the October 2024 official visit to France by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who was State President then, making France Việt Nam’s first Comprehensive Strategic Partner within the EU.

He urged France to continue to serve as an active bridge between Việt Nam and the EU, and expressed hope that the delegation’s visit would help translate high-level agreements into concrete substantive outcomes.

He called for further cooperation in building Việt Nam’s legal system, implementing bilateral agreements, and sharing development experience.

Stressing Việt Nam’s orientation towards green and digital transition, circular economy, and carbon neutrality, he asked France to provide expertise and technological support in energy, railways, nuclear power, and other fields, and to consider hosting the 13th Việt Nam-France Decentralised Cooperation Conference. He also sought French support in urging the European Commission to remove the “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood and in expediting EU member states’ ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

For his part, Senator Cadec, who is also Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee for European Affairs, affirmed the French Senate’s commitment to promoting parliamentary cooperation and supporting Việt Nam in legislative affairs and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention. He pledged to advocate for the lifting of the "yellow card" and the early ratification of the EVIPA, while noting vast cooperation potential in trade, infrastructure, renewable energy, climate response, and human resources training.

Later the same day, Nguyễn Thuý Anh, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam–France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, held talks with the French Senate delegation. — VNS